Donald Trump launches personal attack on judge despite warning in court - follow live

Donald Trump has told supporters gathered at Mar-a-Lago that the case against him is "fake" and that America's justice system is "lawless" as he attacked the "Trump-hating" judge who oversaw his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Defending himself against 34 felony charges, the former president claimed his arrest was an attempt by the "radical Left" to weaponise police and the courts.

Mr Trump is accused of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges during a historic 45-minute hearing in New York.

Among the allegations was that he paid $30,000 to silence a doorman who claimed to have a story about a secret child fathered by the former president.

Trump dominates UK front pages

Today's Telegraph Front Page: 'Trump under arrest'

What happens next?

Mr Trump's next hearing is set to take place on December 4.

The trial is due to be held in Manhattan, where he fared badly in the 2020 presidential election, winning only 22.6 per cent of votes cast. His legal team want the trial shifted to the more conservative borough of Staten Island.

If convicted on felony charges of falsifying business records to commit another offence, such as violating campaign finance laws, the former president faces a potential four-year jail term.

But experts believe there is no chance, even if convicted on these charges, of Mr Trump being sent to prison. He does not have a criminal record and the alleged offences are non-violent.

Donald Trump appears in court

In case you missed it: These are the charges

The indictment against Donald Trump has been unsealed and details 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Prosecutors have accused the former president of directing three different instances of hush-money payments to cover up alleged affairs.

They revealed in court yesterday that one of the allegations is that Mr Trump paid $30,000 to silence a doorman who claimed to have a story about a secret child fathered by the former president.

Another payment is a $130,000 sum allegedly made to former porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Mr Trump.

The money was paid by Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s lawyer and long-time fixer. The story was killed. Two years later, Mr Cohen was jailed for three years on eight counts, including tax fraud and campaign finance violations.

Mr Trump has continuously denied he had any sexual contact with Ms Daniels.

For a helpful explainer on the meaning of the charges and possible penalties, see this story here. You can also read the full indictment document below:

Melania kept a distance

Many of Donald Trump's closest allies smiled and waved for the cameras, however some family members did not show up for the party.

Melania Trump, the former First Lady, was not in the New York courthouse nor in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom for her husband's speech.

Neither were Barron Trump, the couple's 17-year-old son, and Ivanka Trump, Mr Trump's eldest daughter.

Donald Jr., Eric and Tiffany Trump celebrated at the event where their father defended the 34 charges he faces after being arrested in New York. Eric Trump travelled with Mr Trump's entourage from Florida for the historic court proceedings but other family members kept a distance.

Mrs Trump was last photographed with her husband on Thursday when they hosted a party at Mar-a-Lago:

Key takeaway: Trump spoke a lot about the classified documents case

Nick Allen writes: One of the biggest takeaways from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech was how much he spoke, not about the Stormy Daniels hush-money case, but another investigation entirely.

He devoted much of his time to justifying his actions handling classified documents.

Jack Smith, a special counsel appointed by the Justice Department, is looking into whether Mr Trump broke the law when he took documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

In August, FBI agents seized thousands of government records, some marked as highly classified, from Mar-a-Lago.

In his speech Mr Trump repeatedly referred to Mr Smith as a "lunatic".

He also complained that Mr Smith was "threatening" members of his staff.

It suggested that Mr Trump and his legal team believe he could face more legal jeopardy in that case, rather than in the one he has been indicted on in New York.

The show is over

Donald Trump leaves no doubt his 25-minute speech was designed to stir up support for his presidential bid.

Mr Trump says there is “a very dark cloud over our beloved country”.

He continues: “I have no doubt, nevertheless, that we will make America great again. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.”

There is jubilation from supporters who stand, clapping. And outside, a crowd of people decked out in “Trump won” flags, bejeweled baseball caps emblazoned with the ex-president’s name, cheers and blares music as if they were at a party.



Indictment 'ridiculous'

Mr Trump is now addressing the 34 criminal charges laid in New York, quipping that they were levelled against him during a quick trip to a city that used to be great. He called the indictment "ridiculous".

"They can't beat us through the ballot box so they try to beat us through the law," he says, again blaming the "radical Left" and claiming the charges were an attempt to interfere with his election hopes.

He also appears to to be giving the judge who oversaw his arraignment short shrift. Judge Juan Merchan warned Mr Trump against his use of inflammatory rhetoric in court today. Mr Trump tells supporters he had a “Trump -hating judge”.

Trump speech

Trump family in 'hell'

Mr Trump’s tone shifts as he goes on to discuss his family, Rozina Sabur writes from Mar-a-Lago.

“I have a great family,” he said, discussing his two eldest sons, and then his daughter Ivanka and his youngest son Barron.

They’ve put us through “hell”, Mr Trump says of New York prosecutors.

01:41 AM

Rozina Sabur reports from Mar-a-Lago:

Mr Trump is discussing one of the other criminal cases facing him - his retention of classified records after leaving the White House.

A short distance from where he is speaking is the storage cupboard where some of the classified documents were found.

He quips that the case is not as bad as the one facing Joe Biden, and gets some laughs in the room. Mr Biden is also being investigated over storing classified documents after leaving the Vice Presidency.

There are regular “boos” from the crowd at Mar-a-Lago as he lists the cast of characters who he describes as out to get him. The loudest boos were for Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA who brought Tuesday’s indictment, and Letitia James, the New York attorney general who has pursued cases against Mr Trump.

Trump speaks

'Defiant and prepared to fight'

The Telegraph's Rozina Sabur is at Mar-a-Lago watching Mr Trump speak.

After a criminal indictment that left an indelible stain on his record, advisers said Mr Trump was determined to end the day with a national address. He did not want to be seen as returning shamefaced to his Florida home, but defiant and prepared to fight, advisers said.

This is Mr Trump’s opportunity to reframe the day. And a loud crowd of supporters is making themselves heard outside.

Trump

Donald Trump takes the stage

Donald Trump has just walked to the podium, declaring "we have to save our country" as the crowd shouts "USA".

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America," Mr Trump tells supporters gathered at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The only crime that I've committed has been to fearlessly defend our nation against those who seek to destroy it.

Trump

Trump family unites

The Trump family was noticeably absent from the New York courtroom but they are joining supporters in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom.

Donald Trump Jr., center left, walks with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle,

Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos

01:15 AM

Trump's strategy

The 45th president of America entered the courtroom with a solemn, slow and deliberate pace.

But now expect a return of a fiery Donald Trump.

He will be on stage in the ballroom of his mansion, in front of a friendly audience of invited supporters, the centre of attention with free reign to say as he pleases on live television.

As correspondent Nick Allen explains, Mr Trump likely considers the criminal charges an opportunity to unite Republicans and add rocket fuel to his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Supporters gather for the Trump show

Hundreds of people have been invited to the ballroom of Donald Trump's luxury resort to listen to his speech.

Attendees wait for former US President Donald Trump to arrive and deliver remarks at the Mar-a-Lago Club - Bloomberg

Trump supporters - Reuters

Motorcade to Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump had just over two hours of private time with aides on board Trump Force One as he prepared the strategy for his speech. He was then driven in a motorcade to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump

Trump motorcade

Welcome to Wednesday's live blog

Hello and welcome to today's live blog. We will be bringing you the latest updates and news on Donald Trump's indictment.

The former president has arrived in Florida and is due to make a speech at around 1.15am BST (8.15pm EST).