Donald Trump indictment live: Former US president charged over classified documents

Mr Trump said he will appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday - GETTY IMAGES

Former US President Donald Trump wrote on social media on Thursday that he has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice, apparently for mishandling sensitive government documents.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

US media reported that Mr Trump has been indicted on seven counts related to his handling of classified documents and obstruction of justice.

Mr Trump wrote that he had been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

Follow the latest updates below.

01:33 AM

Trump: I am innocent

Donald Trump has released a video on Truth Social, his social media platform, claiming his innocence of the charges.

He wrote: “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPT.

“THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME.

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

01:26 AM

Trump team sends out fundraising push

The Trump campaign sent its first fundraising email less than one hour after the former president announced he had been indicted.

“We are watching our Republic DIE before our very eyes”, the appeal said.

In the days following Mr Trump’s Manhattan indictment his 2024 campaign raised a reported $7 million.

01:21 AM

Trump charged on seven counts

Donald Trump has been charged by federal prosecutors for allegedly retaining national security document.

The former president was indicted on seven charges including obstruction and conspiracy, it was reported on Thursday.

Follow the latest updates and reaction here.