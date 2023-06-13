Donald Trump indictment latest: Former president set to appear in Miami court

Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida - Win McNamee

Donald Trump is set to appear in a Miami court today in a historic criminal case charging him with hoarding top secret government documents.

The former president is facing 37 criminal charges, including breaches of the Espionage Act, some of which carry a sentence of up to 20 years.

He is due to appear at Wilkie D Ferguson Court House at 8.00pm BST (3.00pm local time).

Mr Trump, who has denied the allegations, has urged his supporters to rally around him, fueling concerns among authorities that tensions could boil over into violence.

Hours after the arraignment Mr Trump will make a speech to supporters at his Bedminster golf club at 1.00am BST (8.15pm local time).

02:11 PM

Pictured: Protesters out in force

Critics and supporters of Donald Trump are already gathering outside the Wilkie D Ferguson Jr courthouse to protest the indictment.

Fears of violence have been sparked by hardline Trump supporters mounting an angry defence of the former president over the weekend.

Trump supporter Gregg Donvan stands outside the courthouse where Donald Trump will be arraigned - Win McNamee

A protestor holds a 'Lock Him Up' sign - Eva Marie Uzcategui

02:04 PM

Welcome to our live coverage

Welcome to The Telegraph’s live coverage of Donald Trump’s court hearing in Miami.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day.

