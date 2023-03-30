Donald Trump indicted in New York, first time a former president has been charged criminally

Bart Jansen, Josh Meyer and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A New York grand jury on Thursday indicted Donald Trump on unspecified criminal charges in a case that marks the first time a former president has been charged criminally.

Although the charges were not made public, the grand jury had been investigating hush money payments to two women who claimed to have had sex with him. The outline of those payments became public only after he was elected in 2016 and more details were revealed in sworn testimony as Trump served in the White House.

Trump has already denied the charges, has called his accusers liars and has threatened that there would be "potential death & destruction" if charges were filed against him in the case. He has said also that he wouldn’t quit the 2024 presidential race if indicted.

Donald Trump's biggest campaign foe?: A string of investigations

Other legal jeopardy for Trump

The New York criminal case is the first to charge him criminally, but he faces legal jeopardy in several jurisdictions.

Two of his companies, Trump Corp. and the Trump Payroll Corp., were convicted in December of criminal tax fraud. The companies were fined a combined $1.6 million.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is considering a range of potential charges, including election fraud, false statements and racketeering.

A federal special counsel, Jack Smith, is investigating Trump’s role in interfering with the peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden and the unauthorized retention of classified documents at his Florida estate.

Presidential historian on the significance of Trump indictment

Matt Dallek, a presidential historian, said the indictment marks an inflection point in American democracy, and will test the system of equal justice under the law as perhaps no other case in recent history.

“The indictment is good news for democracy, but it also reflects the turmoil and the challenges that Trump has posed to our system of governance, so it cuts both ways,” Dallek said. “It's significant because he is the first president or former President to be indicted. But it also raises the fundamental question of can he get a fair trial? And can the trial proceed without significant outbreaks of violence? And that's going to be a test for the rule of law in America and the stability of the two-party political system.”

– Josh Meyer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump indicted in New York

Latest Stories

  • To Kevin McCarthy, 3 dead kids and 3 dead adults are not ‘facts’ enough for gun control | Opinion

    The Fresno Bee Editorial Board: The Republican speaker has all the information he needs.

  • Kevin McCarthy Calls For ‘Severe Conversation’ On School Shootings

    The House speaker avoided saying whether he’d support gun control measures.

  • Austria's far-right walks out on Zelenskiy speech

    STORY: Zelenskiy addressed the chamber via video link, thanking Austria for its humanitarian aid and help with projects such as clearing land mines. Austria says its neutrality prevents it from military involvement in the conflict and while it supports Ukraine politically, it cannot send the country weapons in its fight against the Russian invasion.The Freedom Party (FPO), however, had warned days before that it would hold some form of protest against Zelenskiy's address. Its lawmakers attended the start of the speech and then left.Lawmakers who walked out of the chamber left small placards on their desks featuring the party logo and either "space for neutrality" or "space for peace".

  • Former Trump Organization exec Allen Weisselberg cuts ties with attorneys

    The move comes as a Manhattan grand jury is believed to be nearing a decision on whether to charge Trump in a long-running hush money investigation.

  • ‘You can see the terror’: Trump’s tough guy posture ahead of looming indictment isn’t fooling these insiders

    Former insiders and confidantes of Donald Trump tell Andrew Feinberg the ex-president is incapable of understanding that he can’t intimidate or delay his way out of criminal charges if he’s indicted

  • Vladimir Putin’s dismal fate is increasingly plain for all to see

    Vladimir Putin is a “wimp” who “doesn’t give a f--- about the people”. So runs a leaked recording of a phone conversation purported to be between Iosif Prigozhin, a Russian music producer, and the billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. While personal disdain from one-time allies may sting, it’s the apparent political predictions in the call that will keep Putin awake at night.

  • Trump posts Truth Social message threatening ‘war’ over indictment

    The former president is still facing multiple investigations

  • Trump's Ugly New Boast About Dictators Backfires Spectacularly

    "Tells you all you need to know," Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded on Twitter.

  • Conservative Legal Icon Delivers Chilling Prediction If Donald Trump Overturns 2024

    “We are at a perilous crossroads," J. Michael Luttig told conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco

  • Tucker Carlson's Misogynistic Attack On Trump Lawyer Unearthed In New Court Filing

    The pearl-clutching Fox News personality's expletive-ridden text messages were made public in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit.

  • Trump keeps saying he can solve the Ukraine war in 24 hours. Mike Pompeo says he has no idea what his former boss is talking about.

    Pompeo, a Trump-era secretary of state, may be one of Trump's challengers for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

  • ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host John Leguizamo Brutally Fact-Checks Trump’s Weirdest Lie

    The actor has a theory to explain what's really going on.

  • A 267-foot yacht with a hair salon and infinity pool has been 'abandoned' in the Caribbean and could be sold off — but the Russian oligarch it's linked to says it isn't his

    The US Department of the Treasury has linked the Alfa Nero to Andrey Guryev, who the department said is a "close associate" of Vladimir Putin's.

  • Inside MTG’s Batshit Protest During ATF Inspection at Georgia Gun Store

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersMarjorie Taylor Greene is up to her old tricks—this time, protesting a routine ATF inspection of a Georgia gun store Monday under the guise that there apparently were too many agents from “blue states” conducting the operation.“It’s not normal to be out-of-state,” Greene complained to an ATF official, referring to the agents. “16 of ’em, and most of ’em are out-of-state.”In a follow-up tweet, Greene complained the search was carried ou

  • GOP Sen Shocks CNN's Kaitlan Collins With ‘Pretty Stark’ Guns Admission

    Republican Mike Rounds surprised the "CNN This Morning" anchor with his position on gun reform following the Nashville school shooting.

  • Ukraine strikes deep in Russian-held territory

    STORY: A GoPro camera mounted on a Ukrainian tank shows the vehicle crawling forward. Its massive canon then lobs shells downrange.This video, released by the Ukrainian military, claims to show fighting near the shattered city of Bakhmut in the eastern part of the country, where Kyiv's soldiers have fought Russian invaders for months in a battle both sides have described as a "meat grinder," but neither has so far managed to win.The tank's platoon commander, call-sign "Bender," told Reuters his unit fired on Russian positions, in support of Ukrainian infantry.Russia has claimed in recent days to have made progress in street-by-street fighting. British intelligence on Wednesday said Ukrainian forces had successfully pushed the Russians back from one of the city's main supply routes.The head of a private Russian mercenary group heavily involved in the Bakhmut operation on Wednesday acknowledged that the fighting had badly damaged his forces."The enemies of democracy must lose."Speaking to a summit of democracies sponsored by U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told fellow leaders that they needed to hold firm in the face of Russian aggression.He again pleaded for continued arms and support to help his forces push back Moscow. Ukraine has in recent months begun to receive a suite of modern military hardware promised by the U.S. and NATO to help Kyiv mount an expected spring counter-offensive.It's unclear where and when that operation might take place.Ukraine on Wednesday struck a railway depot and knocked out power in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, but Kyiv hasn't said what weapons it might have used. The city just at the edge of the range of American-provided HIMARS rocket-launchers, and within range of newer American armaments.Melitopol is a rail hub and administrative center of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region.It's south of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, visited on Wednesday by U.N. nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi."It is very very important that we agree on the fundamental principle that the nuclear power plant should not be attacked."Grossi has been pushing for a safety agreement between Ukraine and Russia to protect the facility.Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the site of the power station over the last year.The sprawling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was a prized part of Ukraine's energy network and accounted for around 20% of national power generation before the Russian invasion.It has not produced any electricity since September, when the last of its six reactors was taken offline.

  • Russian who served in Ukraine says female medics from her unit were used as sex slaves for high-ranking officers

    The Russian service member said female medics were made into "field wives" who had to cook and clean for officers as well as "please" them sexually.

  • Trump Supporter Pulls Knife on Family Outside of Manhattan Courthouse

    The woman was arrested after waving a knife at a couple with two young children, according Politico

  • Ivanka Trump has given up trying to advise her father and is keeping her distance as his possible indictment looms, report says

    Donald Trump is facing a slew of legal challenges, but his daughter is tired of helping him, multiple sources told People magazine.