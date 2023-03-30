Donald Trump ‘indicted’ over hush money payment in 2016 presidential race – report

Former president Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

Donald Trump will be charged in New York over a hush money payment made to the adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election, US media report.

It would be the first-ever criminal case against a former US president.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Mr Trump, told The Associated Press he had been told that a grand jury had voted to indict him. The specific charges were not immediately made public.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation.

The New York Times reported a grand jury has voted to indict him on criminal charges, after investigating a $130,000 pay-out to Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair.

According to reports, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor pursuing the case, is expected to inform Mr Trump and his lawyers about the indictment shortly.

More follows.