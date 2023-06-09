Donald Trump kept classified documents in shower and ballroom and faces 37 felony counts, unsealed indictment shows

Donald Trump faces 37 felony counts related to retaining classified information, obstructing justice and false statements, unsealed documents show.

The newly unsealed documents show that the former president kept classified documents in a bathroom, shower, ballroom, storeroom, office, bedroom.

It said Trump was personally involved in moving boxes of classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Charged alongside with Trump was his aide Walt Nauta, who was seen on a CCTV camera removing boxes at the Mar-a-Lago estate.

The indictment outlined two circumstances in which Trump allegedly showed the documents to others and alleged that he kept classified documents detailing vulnerabilities of US and allies to military attack.

The charges stem from Trump's treatment of sensitive government materials he took with him when he left the White House in January 2021.