Trump Has Been Impeached For A Second Time. What Happens Now?

Graeme Demianyk
·Senior Editor, HuffPost UK
·8 min read

On Wednesday, the United States House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump after accusing the president of inciting insurrection ahead of last week’s storming of the Capitol in Washington DC.

It was an historic moment. Trump became the first president to be impeached twice.

But despite the seriousness of the charge, and Republicans breaking ranks with Trump to back the impeachment efforts, it’s unclear whether the outgoing commander-in-chief will face a formal punishment for his actions beyond another stain on his record.

What happens next?

Now the House, the lower chamber of Congress, has voted to impeach, the Article of Impeachment moves to the (for now) Republican-controlled Senate where Trump will face a trial. Senators will act as jurors who would ultimately vote on whether to acquit or convict Trump.

A misconception about impeachment is that it refers to the removal of a president from office. In fact, impeachment refers only to the House of bringing charges that a president engaged in “high crimes or misdemeanours”. One suggestion is that the over-arching aim is to ensure Trump never holds political office again – and that he cannot run for president again in four years.

In the House, a simple majority of its 435 members approved bringing charges – or articles of impeachment. But in the Senate, or the upper chamber, the constitution requires a two-thirds vote to convict. This is where the first attempt to punish Trump – over allegations he improperly sought help from Ukraine to boost his chances of re-election – failed. Just one Republican, former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, voted in favour action.

What happened during the first impeachment?

In 2019, Trump attempted to blackmail the president of Ukraine into fabricating a corruption investigation into former vice president Joe Biden, whom Trump feared would be his most formidable presidential opponent, by withholding congressionally approved military aid.

The House impeached him for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December 2019. But the Senate acquitted Trump on both counts in February 2020, falling well short of the two-thirds majority necessary to convict him and remove him from office.

Why has Trump been impeached this time?

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice.  (Photo: MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images)
Trump is the first president to be impeached twice. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images)

Democrats moved forward on an impeachment vote after vice president Mike Pence on Tuesday rejected an effort to persuade him to invoke the 25th amendment of the US Constitution to remove Trump.

The genesis of Democrats in the House accusing Trump of inciting the “lawless action” goes back months. After Biden won the Democratic Party nomination, Trump began to lay the groundwork for contesting the election by falsely claiming that rules to make it safer for people to make absentee votes during the pandemic were not allowed and would promote fraud via mail-in ballots. After he lost the election, he used the false narrative to claim that the election was rigged and should be overturned. He then pressured and threatened Republican state officials to steal the election for him.

When these Republican officials declined to help Trump, he pivoted to pressuring members of his party in Congress and Pence to refuse to certify Biden’s election during a joint session of Congress held on January 6.

He must be removed from office as swiftly as the Constitution allows. The House impeachment report

As part of this pressure campaign, Trump called his supporters to Washington for a rally on January 6 that he promised “will be wild”. A crowd of Trump supporters gathered on the National Mall where Trump repeated his lie that he won the election and called on them to march on the Capitol.

“[Y]ou’ll never take back your country with weakness,” Trump said. “You have to show strength and be strong.”

He added that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore”, while telling the crowd to give “the weak” Republicans the “kind of pride and boldness they need to take back our country”.

The Democratic majority on the House judiciary committee released a 76-page impeachment report that said: “These comments directly incited a violent attack on the Capitol that threatened the safety and lives of the vice president, the speaker of the house, and the president pro tempore of the Senate, the first three individuals in the line of succession to the presidency.”

As mayhem unfolded, Trump reportedly watched it on television with glee as the insurrection he created would delay and possibly derail the certification of the election. He also praised the insurrectionists he inspired as he lightly urged them to go home.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long,” Trump tweeted. “Go home with love and in peace. Remember this day forever.”

The House impeachment report states: “He must be removed from office as swiftly as the Constitution allows. He must also be disqualified to prevent the recurrence of the extraordinary threat he presents.”

Will Trump be convicted this time?

Senator Lisa Murkowski is one of a handful of Republicans who support removing Trump.  (Photo: MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images)
Senator Lisa Murkowski is one of a handful of Republicans who support removing Trump. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images)

Getting a two-thirds majority in the Senate for a conviction would require at least 17 Republican senators to vote with Democrats and against Trump.

It remains to be seen when, or if, the Senate will hold a trial to convict the president and whether the numbers are there to remove Trump from office or, if he is no longer in office, bar him from holding office ever again.

For context, five Democrats voted to impeach president Bill Clinton – the current record for votes to impeach a president of the same party.

At present, Republican senators Pat Toomey and Lisa Murkowski are the only two new Republicans who have suggested they support removing Trump through impeachment.

Romney has suggested he would do so again. “When the president incites an attack against Congress, there must be a meaningful consequence,” Romney said in a statement on Monday. Romney remains the only senator to vote to convict a president of his or her own party in American history.

When will the Senate hold a trial?

Protesters from Trump's first impeachment trial.  (Photo: Bryan Smith / Reuters)
Protesters from Trump's first impeachment trial. (Photo: Bryan Smith / Reuters)

The timing of the next stage is dependent on a number of factors.

The House has to decide whether to deliver the impeachment to the Senate immediately after passing it on Wednesday – or wait until Biden has been given enough time to enact his presidential agenda.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, previously recessed the Senate until January 19 – so the earliest a trial could begin is January 20, the day of Biden’s inauguration ceremony. To start sooner, all 100 senators would need to vote in favour of doing so.

But senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, is looking at invoking a post-9/11 agreement between the two party leaders in the Senate under which he and McConnell would together call the Senate back because of “intervening circumstances”. Impeachment experts said the Senate is free to set its own rules and could hold a trial in a single day if it wanted to.

In another break from the last impeachment effort, on Tuesday The New York Times reported that McConnell was “pleased” with the prospect of impeachment, a sign that he could be amenable to an early trial and encourage – or at least not discourage – his party colleagues to vote for a conviction. The attraction is to make a clean break from Trump’s toxicity.

President-elect Biden is open to the Senate pursuing a trial after he takes office. He is asking Congress to look into whether the Senate can “bifurcate” its daily operations to spend “a half-day dealing with impeachment and a half-day”, confirming his appointees and passing Covid-19 relief legislation.

Why have an impeachment trial if Trump is going?

Going, going, gone.  (Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images)
Going, going, gone. (Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

Trump will leave office and president-elect Biden will become president on January 20. But impeachment can be used not just to remove Trump in his last few days, and send the signal that presidential actions have consequences, but also to disqualify him from holding political office in the future.

Two historical precedents, both involving federal judges, make clear that the Senate could vote to do this, with only a simple majority needed.

Paul Campos, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Colorado, said that even if the Senate does not convict the president, senators could hold a second, separate vote to prevent him from future office.

That would mean Democrats, who will take control of the Senate later in January, could bar Trump from running for president in 2024 even without the support of Republican senators.

Trump could, however, try to challenge such a determination in court, Campos said. The Supreme Court in 1992 said it would not second-guess the Senate’s decisions about how to handle impeachment proceedings.

Other legal experts, however, said the Senate could only prevent Trump from holding office if it first votes to convict him in the impeachment trial.

Lawmakers could also declare that Trump engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” under the 14th amendment to prevent him from running again. This would require a majority in both the House and the Senate.

Two-thirds of each chamber can subsequently vote to lift the ban.

Related...

Trump Is About To Be Impeached, Again. Here’s What We Know

GOP Leaders Support Second Impeachment

Trump Closing Out Presidency With Familiar Lies About His Border Wall

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Report: Rockets trade James Harden to Nets in blockbuster deal

    In a blockbuster trade, the Houston Rockets have agreed to send one-time NBA MVP and three-time reigning scoring champion James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Houston will acquire Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in the three-team deal, which also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Wojnarowski and ESPN colleague Ramona Shelburne.

  • Some reckless (and not so reckless) predictions for the 2021 NHL season

    It sets up to be one of the most fascinating, most exciting stretches of hockey imaginable, so let's make some predictions.

  • Reports: J.T. Miller, Jordie Benn out of Canucks' lineup due to COVID-19 protocols

    Coach Travis Green said defenceman Jordie Benn and forward J.T. Miller are "unavailable" for Wednesday's season opener against the Oilers in Edmonton.

  • Toronto Blue Jays sign president and CEO Mark Shapiro to five-year contract extension

    Rogers chairman Edward Rogers says Shapiro's leadership and commitment over the last five years have been critical to the team's growth and development.

  • Anonymous Dolphins players question Tua Tagovailoa's ability, future

    Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.

  • Maple Leafs looking to 'change the narrative' in 2021

    The Maple Leafs feel like the problem has been identified. And they spent much of the off-season reshaping their roster, and looking inwards, in hopes of correcting the issue.

  • Nick Nurse discusses the challenges of coaching with a mask on

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talks about the limitations of coaching with a mask on and where he can make changes to accommodate the new NBA COVID-19 protocols.

  • NFL Divisional Round Predictions and Wild Card Slander | More Football

    Ahead of the NFL Divisional Round, the guys predict who will be playing for the conference championships and who will be joining the wild-card losers. The Steelers, Bears and Washington have more questions than answers after getting bounced from the first round, and Doug Pederson's firing suggests the bigger mess in Philadelphia isn't on the field. We talk Saints-Bucs and the battle of legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, which Lamar Jackson will show up in Buffalo, and try to answer the age old question of whether elite offense can beat elite defense when Aaron Rodgers' Packers host the Rams. Also, what would it take for the high-flying Browns to knock off the defending champion Chiefs? The guys discuss.

  • NHL top props: Is it time to fade the Bruins?

    Here are some eye-catching puck props with opening night on Wednesday.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Bills-Ravens preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were once the most polarizing players of the 2018 Draft. Now, they're looking to lead the Bills and Ravens to the Super Bowl.

  • The North Division makes every Canadian team a contender ... almost

    On the debut episode of the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston compares the North Division to a candy-induced hyperactive state, explains how Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds fit with the Leafs, and provides his sleeper pick for the all-Canadian division.

  • Fantasy Hockey 2021: DFS strategy for the NHL season ahead

    The 2021 fantasy hockey season is finally upon us. Check out these key DFS strategies.

  • Winnipeg Jets sign forward Trevor Lewis to one-year, $750,000 contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Trevor Lewis to a one-year, US$750,000 contract. Lewis, 34, played 56 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2019-20 and had 12 points (six goals, six assists) and 16 penalty minutes. He had been with the Jets in training camp on a professional tryout. The native of Salt Lake City, Utah, has played 674 games over 12 seasons with the Kings while recording 163 points (70 goals, 93 assists) and 171 penalty minutes. Lewis won a pair of Stanley Cups with Los Angeles (2012, 2014) and has posted 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 79 playoff games. Lewis was originally selected by the Kings in the first round (17th overall) in the 2006 NHL draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Report: Pacers send Victor Oladipo to Rockets as part of James Harden overhaul

    Another big name is moving in the landscape-shattering James Harden trade. With Harden headed to the Brooklyn Nets, the Houston Rockets are acquiring Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. The Pacers will receive Caris LeVert and a second-round draft pick return.

  • Rockets trade James Harden to Nets

    Houston finally dealt the disgruntled guard following weeks of trade rumors.

  • Jets, Canucks face potential COVID issues as NHL gears up for opening night

    Hours before opening faceoff for the 2021 NHL season, potential COVID-19 concerns popped up in two Canadian markets. Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was not at practice on Wednesday, with coach Paul Maurice saying he was away because of COVID-19 protocol. It is unknown if Ehlers will be available Thursday when the Jets open their season against the visiting Calgary Flames. "I think him playing (Thursday) night is in the range of possibilities," Maurice said. Meanwhile, two Vancouver Canucks players are self isolating under the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, according to multiple media reports. Coach Travis Green said defenceman Jordie Benn and forward J.T. Miller were "unavailable" for Wednesday's season opener against the Oilers in Edmonton. He declined to comment on the reason for the absences, but said the team "100 per cent" takes COVID-19 seriously. Players held out under the league's COVID-19 protocol do not necessarily have the illness. As questions were asked about Benn and Miller, the Canucks geared up to play a hockey game at night. “You can feel it today. It’s game day. It’s all business, to a point — we still have some fun in the morning with our guys. But it’s game day," Green said. "It’s what you play for, what you coach for. The best part of playing is the games, the best part of coaching is the games. And it’s nice to be back, for sure.” Further east, the Toronto Maple Leafs tweeted "Game On." Montreal sparkplug Brendan Gallagher expressed his excitement for renewing one of the oldest rivalries in Canadian sport on opening night. It's January instead of October and there will be no fans instead of 19,000-plus, but the hype machine still was whirring ahead of the Habs-Leafs all-Canadian division opener at Scotiabank Arena. "These new guys are going to get to understand the Montreal-Toronto rivalry pretty quickly, especially with the division format," Gallagher said. "It will be a lot of fun for us players to be a part of. It's going to be competitive and emotional. If you don't enjoy it, I guess you're playing the wrong sport." The Leafs released a video ahead of the opener, with visuals of virtual fans and the Toronto skyline setting the scene for what promises to be a unique night. The NHL is kicking off its abbreviated 56-game season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in North America. The league says it his put comprehensive health and safety protocols in place in hopes to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. But unlike the league's restart of the 2019-20 season that saw teams play in isolated environments in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, teams will host games in their own arenas and travel for road games. And there have already been cracks. The league said 27 players had confirmed positive tests over training camp, including 17 players on the Dallas Stars. As part of the league's plan to play during the pandemic, all seven Canadian teams will play each other exclusively in the one-time-only North Division. South of the border, the Detroit Red Wings named Dylan Larkin captain and Mark Stone got the 'C' with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. In Florida, the Panthers got star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky back for the first time since training camp started. Bobrovsky was previously declared unfit to play. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • NFL draft makeover: Raiders need fresh blood at several spots on defense

    The Raiders need help at multiple spots on defense. We give them three players at three different spots who could offer help.

  • Olympic rowing champion Kathleen Heddle dead of cancer at age 55

    VANCOUVER — Three-time Olympic rowing champion Kathleen Heddle has died of cancer at age 55. Canada's Heddle and Marnie McBean won Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996 in the coxless pair and double sculls respectively. Heddle also earned gold with the women's eight in 1992. "I am crushed and without words today at this loss," McBean wrote Wednesday in a social-media post. "Too soon." Heddle battled breast and lymph-node cancer followed by melanoma and brain cancer for six years. She died Monday at home in Vancouver, according to a Rowing Canada statement issued Wednesday on behalf of her family. "While our grief is as heavy as the darkest moment of night, the gifts given to us by Kathleen shine bright as the moon and stars," her family said in the statement. "With time, memories of our happiest days with Kathleen will be sure to overcome our tears." The statement included a November, 2020 quote from Heddle: "How is it that amongst some of the worst days ever, you can also experience some of the best?" Heddle was born in Trail, but her family moved to Vancouver when she was an infant. She became a rower while attending the University of British Columbia. Heddle and McBean are the only Canadian athletes to win three gold medals in Summer Olympic Games. They also claimed gold in the pair at the 1991 and 1995 world championships. Heddle's quiet resolve was the foil to McBean's more dominant personality. "Kathleen had an incredible sense of touch, seemingly aware of the natural rhythm and flow in things," her family wrote in its tribute to her. "Kathleen loved the serenity of being on the water and in nature, always a proponent of wearing a hat and sunscreen, even on a cloudy day." Heddle and McBean were inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. Heddle is survived by her husband Mike and children Lyndsey and Mac. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • MLB suspends political donations in light of attack on U.S. Capitol

    MLB joins a growing list of companies changing their political donation strategies after last week's U.S. Capitol attack and is the major sports league to do so.

  • Cranbrook, B.C., suing former hockey team, Western Hockey League over Manitoba move

    VANCOUVER — The City of Cranbrook, B.C., is suing its former hockey team as well as the Western Hockey League over the team's departure in 2019. The Kootenay Ice left for Manitoba before the start of the 2019-20 season, becoming the Winnipeg Ice. A civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court says both the Ice and WHL are responsible for breaking a deal that was supposed to run through June 2023, costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. The city said in its lawsuit the team was paying arena lease fees, a percentage of game receipts, a cut of the club's advertising revenue and it collected 100 per cent of the parking and concession money. The claims have not been tested in court. No statements of defence have been filed and neither the Winnipeg Ice nor the WHL could immediately be reached for comment. The team, which moved to Cranbrook from Edmonton in 1998, won the WHL championship and Memorial Cup in 2002 and also won league titles in 2000 and 2011. The city said in its lawsuit that the league and team should have been aware that its licence agreement would have been breached by moving the Ice, resulting in the city suffering losses. WHL commissioner Ron Robison said in 2019 the team was "not viable" in the Cranbrook community despite the support from the city and its fans. "It is a difficult decision, but given low attendance trends and the support required to operate a WHL club, it is necessary to move the franchise to a market where it can be sustainable on a long-term basis," he said. The Ice were purchased by current owners Matt Cockell and Greg Fettes in 2017 from the Chynoweth family. "We understand this will be disappointing news for Cranbrook. Unfortunately, our collective effort failed to achieve the results required to create confidence that the franchise could be viable in this market," Cockell said in a statement published by the WHL when the team's move was announced. The city said in its lawsuit that it worked to replace the outgoing team with a new tenant, but in doing so incurred unexpected costs and lost revenue that would have been generated by the former WHL franchise. Cranbrook is asking for general and special damages along with its court costs. The Ice's move to Winnipeg marked the return of major junior hockey to the city for the first time since the Winnipeg Warriors relocated to Moose Jaw, Sask., in 1984. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. Nick Wells, The Canadian Press