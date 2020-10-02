Donald Trump Taken To Hospital Hours After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

US president Donald Trump has been taken to hospital as his condition appears to have worsened after testing positive for coronavirus.

Trump is being airlifted to Walter Reed hospital “out of abundance of caution”.

The president will remain for a “few days” at the military hospital on the advice of doctors.

BREAKING: Trump, who revealed early this morning he has coronavirus, is leaving the White House for Walter Reed Military Medical Center. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020

Trump, 74, will be moved to a special suite at the Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, an official said.

Doctors urged the move so Trump could get immediate care if needed, the official said.

Trump, who has played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, wrote on Twitter earlier on Friday that he and his wife Melania were going into quarantine after testing positive for the virus, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans and severely damaged the US economy.

Trump is at high risk because of his age and weight. He has remained in apparent good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Related...

Joe Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus Following Donald Trump's Diagnosis

Here’s How Trump Testing Positive For Covid Could Affect His Election Chances

Donald Trump Is Having A Really, Really Bad Month

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.