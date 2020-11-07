When will Donald Trump hold a press conference after losing US election to Biden?

Donald Trump plays a round of golf at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia, as the election result is declared. (AP)

Donald Trump was playing golf as Joe Biden's victory in the US election was declared by the major news networks.

His campaign immediately issued a statement in which the president stated the contest was "far from over".

However he has yet to give his reaction in public, either on Twitter or in person, to Mr Biden's projected win.

He last tweeted at 10.36am ET (3.36pm UK time) to insist: "I won this election by a lot".

Mr Trump has not yet indicated when he will give an official press conference in response to Mr Biden's victory.

However, at the time the result was declared, his legal team was about to give a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia.

Rudy Giuliani gave a speech claiming that Republican poll observers were prevented from observing the count in the state. However he did not offer any evidence of electoral fraud.

Mr Trump's only reaction so far is a prepared statement rejecting the declaration of Mr Biden's victory, adding: "Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media."

It stated that his campaign would begin its legal case in court on Monday to "ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.