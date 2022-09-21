Trumps inflated net worth by billions, says NY state lawsuit

Bernd Debusmann Jr and Kayla Epstein - in Washington and New York
·5 min read

Donald Trump and three of his children have been hit with a fraud lawsuit after a New York investigation into their family company - the Trump Organization.

It alleges that they lied "by billions" about the value of real estate in order to get loans and pay less tax.

Prosecutors say the Trump Organization committed numerous acts of fraud between 2011-21.

Mr Trump has dismissed the lawsuit as "another witch hunt".

The former president's eldest children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants alongside two executives at the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

The lawsuit has been brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is the state's most senior lawyer, after a three-year civil investigation.

Her office does not have the power to file criminal charges, but is referring allegations of criminal wrongdoing to federal prosecutors and to the Internal Revenue Service.

"With the help of his children and senior executives at the Trump Organization, Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and cheat the system," Ms James said in a statement.

She said Mr Trump's own apartment in Trump Tower, which was valued at $327m (£288m), was among the properties whose values were allegedly misrepresented.

"No apartment in New York City has ever sold for close to that amount," Ms James added.

What's in the lawsuit?

Here's a look at what the 222-page document alleges:

  • Donald Trump and three of his children lied about the value of his properties - hotels, golf courses and other assets - in order to secure better loans and lower tax rates

  • Over the course of a decade, Trump and his family made more than 200 false or misleading valuations on financial statements

  • Each statement was personally certified as accurate by Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, or former Trump Organization financial executive Allen Weisselberg

  • The scheme enriched the Trump family by at least $250m (£220m) - the state wants to recover that money

"White collar financial crime is not a victimless crime," the attorney general said.

"When the well-connected break the law to take in more money than they are entitled to, it reduces resources available to working people, to regular people, to small businesses and to all tax payers."

Ms James is asking a court to bar the former president and his children from serving as officers or directors in any New York business.

She also wants the Trump Organization banned from engaging in real estate transactions there for five years.

The announcement comes after Ms James - a Democrat who is running for re-election in November - rejected at least one offer to settle the long-running civil investigation into the company's business practices.

Blasting the lawsuit on his Truth Social site, Mr Trump branded Ms James, who is black, a racist.

"Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public," he wrote.

The Trumps have previously accused Ms James of pursuing a political vendetta, citing remarks she made before being elected as attorney general in 2018 in which she vowed to sue Mr Trump and branded him an "illegitimate president".

Donald Trump Junior, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump pictured at a 2019 press conference
Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump are named as defendants in the lawsuit

On Twitter, Donald Trump Jr accused Ms James of "weaponising her office to go after her political opponents".

While Mr Trump is not on the ballot in November's midterm elections, he remains the dominant force in the Republican Party - and is stoking speculation about another run for the White House in 2024.

In August Mr Trump declined to answer questions during an interview at the attorney general's office connected to this civil investigation. Ms James said he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right to not self-incriminate, confirming only his name.

Ms James said that Eric Trump did the same more than 500 times in a 2020 deposition.

Tristan Snell, a lawyer and former prosecutor who worked on a separate case against Trump University, told the BBC that the lawsuit could take a year to go to trial.

But the potential of such a trial could severely restrict Mr Trump's ability to do business in New York and profit from his marquee real estate holdings in New York City. It could trigger a series of financial consequences that would make it harder for him to raise capital and maintain credit, Snell said.

"It definitely could be ruinous for him," Snell said.

Which properties were allegedly misrepresented?

The lawsuit lists some of the most well-known Trump properties:

Image shows exterior of Trump Tower
Image shows exterior of Trump Tower

Prosecutors allege that the value of an apartment Trump had in Trump Tower in New York was listed at $327m after its "wildly overstated" size was tripled and given an "unreasonable" price per square foot. The record sale in the entire tower was $16.5m.

Image shows exterior of Mar-a-Lago
Image shows exterior of Mar-a-Lago

The Mar-a-Lago club in Florida was valued as high as $739m by the Trump Organization. The attorney general's office alleges the real value was closer to $75m and that it generated less than $25m per year.

Ms James's announcement that she would pass the findings of her investigation to other law enforcement agencies was "an ominous signal" for Mr Trump, according to Miriam Baer, vice-dean at Brooklyn Law School.

"The New York attorney general went one step further today," she told the BBC. "It announced that in addition to filing this civil complaint, it was also making a referral to federal law enforcement authorities for a criminal investigation."

The lawsuit is one of a number of legal issues the former president is facing.

On 8 August, the FBI conducted a search warrant at his home in Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into his handling of classified records. He is also being investigated in Georgia in relation to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

He has also denied any wrongdoing in those investigations.

Latest Stories

  • Trump rape accuser plans lawsuit under new N.Y. 'survivors' law

    A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room intends to file another lawsuit against him under a new New York law that lets sexual assault victims sue over attacks that happened decades ago.

  • Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission on Wednesday started the process of reviewing the rules for election observers, an issue that's drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November. The unprecedented recruitment efforts are the result of heightened election skepticism and have some local clerks worried about safety at the polls, especially as reports of intimidating

  • Michael Flynn claims globalists will try to turn humans into cyborgs after failing to change their DNA with Covid shots

    Trump’s former adviser has become leading figure in QAnon conspiracy theory movement

  • New York attorney general files $250M civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump

    New York attorney general files $250M civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump

  • Former Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll Says She Plans to Sue Trump Under New Sexual Assault Law

    The longtime 'Elle' writer's ongoing defamation suit against the former president stems from her claim that he sexually assaulted her in a New York City dressing room in the mid-1990s

  • RPT-UPDATE 6-Donald Trump and children are sued by New York attorney general for fraud

    Donald Trump, his family business, and three of his adult children were sued on Wednesday by New York's attorney general, who accused them of overvaluing the former U.S. president's assets and net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers. Attorney General Letitia James filed her civil lawsuit in a New York state court in Manhattan, accusing the Trump Organization of "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" in preparing financial statements from 2011 to 2021. She also said Trump, who has long used his net worth to burnish his image and fame as a successful businessman and politician, inflated his wealth by billions of dollars to help his company obtain favorable financial terms on transactions, including lower interest rates and cheaper insurance coverage.

  • Joe Biden and Liz Truss discuss Northern Ireland protocol in first talks

    The US president and the PM say they are both committed to protecting peace in Northern Ireland.

  • New York attorney general files lawsuit against Trump for fraud

    New York attorney general files lawsuit against Trump for fraud

  • Trump calls the NY attorney general 'Letitia 'Peekaboo' James' and revives claims that she's 'racist' after she sued him for fraud

    "Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James," Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after James filed the lawsuit.

  • Department of Justice fails to fully count prison deaths, Senate report finds

    The Department of Justice failed to count nearly 1,000 deaths in U.S. prisons during the 2021 fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Senate subcommittee on investigations. States that accept certain federal funding are required under the Death in Custody Reporting Act of 2013 (DCRA) to report to the DOJ who is dying in prisons and jails. The law is intended to collect data on the scope of prison deaths in an effort to curb them.

  • Gap eliminates 500 corporate jobs amid shrinking margins

    Gap eliminates 500 corporate jobs amid shrinking margins

  • 1 dead of COVID-19 as N.L. tipping into high-risk season

    Another person has died of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador as the province moves into what one expert is calling a high-risk season for the province. Tara Moriarty, who runs the province's COVID-19 Hazard Index, said Wednesday the province's indicators — such as hospitalizations and wastewater testing — have plateaued. Recently, though, she's seen an increase in test positivity. As many as one in 100 people in Newfoundland and Labrador are currently infected, by her calculations. "People n

  • Bengals, NFL are finding out fast, Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons ‘is a real problem’

    Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Micah Parsons: “Micah Parsons is going to be in the conversation for one of the best, if not the best, pass rushers. He’s a real problem

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Smith overtakes Johnson for 2-shot lead in LIV Golf

    SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Cameron Smith made a pair of 7-foot birdie putts to finish off his round of 4-under 68 and allow him to overtake Dustin Johnson going into the third and final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago. As easy as Johnson made it look in the opening round, Saturday at Rich Harvest Farms was such a struggle that he shot over par for the first time in the 14 rounds he has played in the Saudi-funded series. Johnson was lucky the deficit to Smith was only two shots. He came up

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the