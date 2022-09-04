Donald Trump hints he’ll run for US presidency in 2024

(AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has hinted that he will run again for the US presidency in 2024.

The former US President made the comments to supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, the first since the raid on his Florida home.

He told his supporters: “We are leading Biden and everyone else, including the Republicans, by record numbers in the polls. So I may just have to do it again. I have to do it again. You hear that Oz? (Senate nominee Dr Mehmet Oz) Do it again. May just have to do it again.

"But first, we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party this November."

It comes after US President Joe Biden launched a fiery attack on Trump and his Make America Great Again (MAGA) Republican supporters, warning of an “extremism” that threatens the “very foundations” of the US.

In a televised address in Philadelphia, he said November’s congressional midterm elections were a “battle for the soul” of the nation.

The former President when on to describe the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home as “shameful”, and a “travesty of justice”.

“The shameful raid and break in of my home, Mar-a-Lago, was a travesty of justice that made a mockery of America’s laws, traditions and principles before the entire world. The entire world was watching. And they are shocked. They are shocked.

“The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls, I hate to say it,” he said.

"The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media who tell them what to do - you people right there and when to do it. They're trying to silence me and more importantly, they are trying to silence you. But we will not be silenced, right?"

It emerged this week, that FBI agents discovered empty classified folders as Mr Trump’s residence, although Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The empty folders had a ‘classified’ banner on them, and more than 10,000 government records without any classification markings at all were found, according to a more detailed inventory of what what seized, made public on Friday.

The inventory disclosed by the Justice Department reveals the contents of 33 boxes and containers taken from an office and a storage room at Mar-a-Lago during the August 8 search.

It shows that 43 empty folders with classified banners were taken from a box or container at the office, along with an additional 28 empty folders labeled as “Return to Staff Secretary” or military aide.