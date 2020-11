President Donald Trump got interrupted by his own past rants in a montage that aired on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

Jimmy Fallon’s team inserted Trump’s previous bizarre musings into his lie-filled Thursday evening presser, during which he once again attacked the democratic process, as votes cast in the 2020 election continued to be counted.

Check out Fallon’s full monologue below.

Also on HuffPost

Continue reading on HuffPost