Donald Trump Had One Job At His Rally Last Night And He Completely Messed It Up

Donald Trump had one task he needed to accomplish at his first rally appearance since he lost the US presidential contest – boost Republican chances in a crucial run-off election next month.

Instead, the outgoing president spent most of the evening repeating baseless claims of election fraud, attacked members of his own party and refused to acknowledge that come next month, he will be leaving the White House.

“They cheated and they rigged our presidential election but we will still win it,” Trump said.

“And they’re going to try and rig this election too,” he told the crowd, who chanted “four more years!”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a the rally in Georgia on Saturday night.

Appearing at a rally in Georgia, Republicans had hoped Trump would use his time to boost senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Republicans need one victory to maintain their Senate majority, and Democrats need a Georgia sweep to force a 50-50 Senate and position Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking majority vote.

The races will determine which party controls the US Senate. Democrats, who already have the majority in the House of Representatives, need to win both seats to control the Senate.

If Republicans win one seat, they will retain their majority and be able to block much of Biden’s legislative agenda, Reuters reports.

Yet as soon as Air Force One landed in the state, it quickly became apparent Trump’s aim was to air his own complaints and stoke baseless doubts about the conduct of last month’s vote, rather than boost his party.

The president repeated his attacks on Republicans who have refused to back his claims, including Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp.

In a move unprecedented in modern US history, the Trump team has tried, without success, to get Republican-controlled legislatures in battleground states won by Biden to set aside the results and declare Trump the winner.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump phoned Kemp and pressured the governor on Twitter to take further steps to help him overturn the election results....

Continue reading on HuffPost