Donald Trump Gripes That Fox News Always Uses 'Orange' Photos of Him Before Announcing He'll Skip GOP Debate

Trump cited his high poll numbers as a reason why he would not be participating in the network's Republican presidential debate on Wednesday

Donald Trump has announced he won't participate in the upcoming Republican presidential debate, days after he took to social media to accuse host network Fox News of "purposely" using "the worst" photos of him.

"Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it!" Trump, 77, wrote. "Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big 'orange' one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!"

Trump has indicated in recent weeks that he wasn't sure whether or not he would attend the first Republican debate of election season. But in a post on his social media site Truth Social, the former president confirmed that he would not, saying he was leading in recent polls by "legendary" numbers and adding, "I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!"

Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty, CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty Donald Trump is the clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with Ron DeSantis sitting in a distant second place

Speaking to PEOPLE in recent interviews, Fox News Channel's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, who will moderate the debate, admitted that preparing for the debate without knowing whether the frontrunner would be there created something of a challenge.

"You have to plan for him to show up at the last minute," MacCallum said of Trump. "He usually enjoys being in on the action and we certainly hope he will do that."

A source told NBC News that Trump's decision covers the first two debates, while also leaving the door open to the possibility that he may change his mind at some point in the future.



And while he says he won't be there, Trump is sure to be a topic of conversation during the debate, as he is the subject of numerous ongoing investigations and has been indicted four times in recent months.

Meanwhile, Florida governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is making headlines for a recent interview with The Florida Standard, in which he described Trump supporters as “listless vessels.”

Even on the heels of his four historic indictments, Trump's support has not waned, with polls showing the former president sitting about 40 points ahead of the rest of the Republican candidates.

DeSantis, now situated in a distant second place, was once seen as a strong challenger to the former president, though he has struggled to get the support he expected since launching his campaign, ultimately laying off about a third of his staff this summer for financial reasons.

Some of his wealthiest GOP donors have also reportedly reconsidered their support of DeSantis' candidacy, citing his extremist views as a liability.



