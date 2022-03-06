Donald Trump is furious about the stumbling launch of his social media app Truth Social, report says

Alia Shoaib
·2 min read
Donald Trump is furious about the stumbling launch of his social media app Truth Social, report says
Former President Donald Trump
Then-President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.Erin Schaff/Getty Images

  • Donald Trump asked why the Truth Social app is not dominating the competition, reported the Daily Beast.

  • The app's February rollout was plagued by technical difficulties, and it is currently trailing its competitors.

  • Sources said the former president has been heard swearing and complaining about the app's lack of success.

Former President Donald Trump is furious about the underwhelming launch of his new social media app Truth Social, The Daily Beast reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Sources told the outlet Trump had been heard on the phone "swearing gratuitously" and asking "what the fuck is going on" with the app.

The former president's long-hyped app came out on February 20, but technical difficulties plagued its launch.

Many people who downloaded the app say they could not create accounts or were placed on waitlists.

The former president has been complaining about the negative press surrounding the app's botched rollout, sources told The Daily Beast, demanding to know why more people aren't using it and why it isn't dominating the competition.

An analysis of the app's traffic suggests that Truth Social is doing worse or the same as its MAGA app competitors like Gab and Gettr, The Daily Beast said.

While Truth Social had a sharp spike of around 2 million daily visits to the site when it first came out, the outlet said, citing data from traffic analysis site SimilarWeb, it then dipped to an average of approximately 300,000 visits each day.

It puts the site on par with Gettr but far behind Gab, which averaged around 650,000 daily visits in the same period, the outlet said.

It is despite Gab's mobile apps ban from Apple and Google's app stores.

Truth Social's lack of traffic could be due to the app's long waitlist, which now has more than a million users, The Daily Beast said.

It is also currently only available on the Apple app store, and there is no Android or web version.

The former president is also apparently yet to post Truth Social, instead choosing to make TV and radio appearances to comment on current affairs, Axios noted.

Insider cannot verify whether or not Trump has posted, as Truth Social is still restricting access to the app.

The former president is both the founder and chairman of Truth Social, which he launched after Twitter and Facebook barred him following the January 6 Capitol riot.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Loewe Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously, and That’s a Very Good Thing

    Paris Fashion Week is taking the world by storm, and we’re seeing top designers predicting the forecast for the fall/winter 2022 season. At Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri surprised us with protective football gear, Loewe played with irreverence, and Off-White presented its first posthumous show following Virgil Abloh’s passing last year. Using a cadence of controlled chaos, Jonathan Anderson’s Loewe was a feast for the eyes.

  • Roger Stone Reportedly Trash-Talked Trump For Denying Him Jan. 6 Pardon

    He slammed Trump as the “greatest single mistake in American history” for "betraying" supporters, according to footage viewed by The Washington Post.

  • Jennifer Garner Stuns in a Halter Dress With a High Slit During Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

    Jennifer Garner appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.