How Donald Trump freed Americans from inheritance tax

Former president Donald Trump doubled the tax-free allowance from $5m to $10m in 2017 - MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Wealthy Americans, like the British, face a tax of up to 40pc on their estates when they pass away – but hardly any of them pay it.

The United States has 10 times as many millionaires as the UK, yet only a tiny slither of the population are hit by the federal estate tax, America’s equivalent of inheritance tax. A mere 0.08pc of deaths in the US resulted in a charge in 2019 – the most recent year for which data exists – compared to 3.7pc in the UK.

Since the start of the millennium, the proportion of taxable deaths in the US has fallen from 2pc to almost 0pc today, whereas in Britain the percentage is forecast to rise every year over the next five years, hitting 6.7pc in 2028, because of the Prime Minister’s decision to freeze tax thresholds.

Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure to act on Britain’s growing inheritance tax burden, with The Telegraph and more than 50 Conservative MPs calling on him to abolish the controversial death duty.

The inheritance tax breaks on the other side of the Atlantic are vastly more generous than they are in the UK, where estates worth more than £325,000 may face the hefty 40pc charge. This nil-rate band has been frozen since 2009. Under current government plans it will not be changed until April 2028 at the earliest, despite soaring inflation and a property price boom.

In the US, however, an estate must be worth more than $12.92m before the federal estate tax kicks in.

Over the last 20 years, the world’s largest economy has been consistently raising the tax-free exemption to the point where the levy has all but disappeared.

Grayson McCouch, professor of law at the University of Florida, an expert on estate and gift taxation, said that ever since the estate tax was created in 1916 “there has been a segment of society who are vehemently opposed to it”.

Repealing the estate tax, however, has – because of political opposition and the tricky question of what to replace it with – proven difficult. “Instead, eventually the anti-tax segment realised that by jacking up the exemption, you can eliminate huge numbers from the tax,” said Mr McCouch.

This process – which Yale professors Michael Graetz and Ian Shapiro called “Death by a Thousand Tax Cuts” in their influential 2005 book – began in 2001 with then-President George W Bush.

When Mr Bush entered office, he raised the exemption level and cut the rate from 55pc to 50pc, with an additional 1pc reduction each year until 2007. These cuts culminated in the temporary repeal of the tax in 2010. Policymakers reinstated the levy the following year, but with a much higher $5m exemption.

When George W Bush entered office, he raised the exemption level and cut the rate from 55pc to 50pc - TIM SLOAN/EPA

The next major shift came in 2017 when then-President Donald Trump doubled the allowance from $5m to $10m. Because the exemption is adjusted for inflation, it has risen since then to hit $12.92m today.

Doubling the exemption has, predictably, almost halved the number of estates paying the tax. Data from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), responsible for collecting taxes in the US, shows that the number paying inheritance tax each year dropped from around 5,000 to 2,500 after the exemption was cut.

Compare this to the UK, where 27,000 families were hit by the charge in 2021, a number that is expected to soar to 47,000 a year in 2028.

With the exemption doubled, we might expect the US to see a dramatic fall in estate tax revenue. However, the revenue generated annually has since either fallen or stayed roughly the same. In 2021, $18.4bn was raised, compared to $19.9bn when Mr Trump came to power.

Mr McCouch said this shows just how “skewed” the revenue is, with the bulk generated by the richest in society.

However, Mr Trump’s tax break will not last forever.

Peter Daniel, of law firm Collyer Bristow, who specialises in US/UK tax planning, said: “The US tax exclusion is due to halve (adjusted for inflation) in 2026.

“As a result, some wealthier Americans are looking to take advantage of the higher allowance now, while it remains. This would involve making gifts, whether outright or into an irrevocable trust, of up to the full $12.92m.”

Families gifted $182.6bn in 2021, according to the IRS, as the end of the tax break draws closer. In the UK, donors can give away unlimited sums to reduce their estate as long as they survive the gifts by seven years. There is no such exemption in the US.

Alex Straight, of the accountancy firm Blick Rothenberg, said: “The US has a combined gift and estate tax system. This means a combined gift and estate tax exemption. So gifts made during a person’s lifetime chip away at their exemption available on death.”

The annual allowance in the US is $17,000 per recipient. Gifts larger than this will erode the $12.92m exemption. Many American families find it preferable to use their exemption during their lifetime so they can cover expensive education costs or private health insurance.

Twelve of the 50 US states also have their own estate taxes, so some wealthy Americans will be hit harder than others.

Mr McCouch said it may be politically difficult for the government to reverse the doubling of the exemption, as it would automatically bring thousands more into the scope of the estate tax.

Supporters of the estate tax argue that dramatically slashing the exemption would raise billions more for the Treasury.

Economists have been watching closely to see how the relentless cuts have impacted revenue and, ultimately, the economy.

“The standard complaint is that the estate tax stifles growth,” said Mr McCouch. “But the consensus among economists is that the effects are not great. It is not a major drag on economic growth.”