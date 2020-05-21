Trump Orders Flags To Half-Staff To Honor Coronavirus Victims

President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered that flags on all federal buildings and national monuments be lowered to half-staff as the Memorial Day weekend begins. The decree is to honor the nearly 95,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus.

The president made the announcement on Twitter.

I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

The decision to honor victims of the disease marks a change for the president, who previously has not shown much empathy for them, preferring to spend public briefings praising himself and attacking others.

The flags will remain lowered on Memorial Day in order to honor men and women in the military “who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation.”

....On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

In a rare show of bipartisanship, the presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden supported the president’s decision — with faint praise.

The @JoeBiden campaign responds: “This terrible virus has caused so much pain for so many families across our country, especially after Trump’s response to it fell so short. This is the appropriate decision." via @AndrewBatesNC https://t.co/KblhkO3Zrh — Sarah Mucha CNN (@sarahmucha) May 21, 2020

Beijing

A woman wears a protective mask as she takes a photo on a nearly empty section of the Great Wall on March 27, 2020, near Badaling in Beijing, China.

New York City

An empty 7th Avenue in Times Square on April 19, 2020, in New York City.

London

Abbey Road zebra crossing on April 16, 2020, in London.

Cairo

A picture on April 18, 2020, shows the Great Pyramids lit in blue with the message "Stay Home" outside the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

An empty staircase leading to the Batu Caves temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 30, 2020.

Llandudno, Wales

Mountain goats roam the streets of Llandudno, Wales, on March 31, 2020. The goats normally live on the rocky Great Orme but are occasional visitors to the seaside town; a local councillor told the BBC that the herd was drawn by the lack of people due to social distancing.

Los Angeles

The dinosaur atop the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium wears a mask to encourage people to take safety measures as coronavirus infections spread on April 19, 2020.

Mecca, Saudi Arabia

An aerial view shows an empty white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque on March 6, 2020.

Pattaya, Thailand

The empty Legend Siam theme park in Pattaya on March 8, 2020. The park, which attracts up to 20,000 mainly Chinese customers a day in the high season, is temporarily closed.

Vatican City

A view of empty chairs at St. Peter's Square before the live broadcast of Pope Francis' Sunday Angelus prayer on March 8, 2020, in Vatican City, Vatican.

Sydney

A before-and-after composite image shows Bondi Beach with a large gathering of beachgoers on March 20, 2020 (top) and again on March 22, 2020, after the beach was closed to the public.

Tunis, Tunisia

Cats on a nearly empty street in the Medina neighborhood of Tunis, Tunisia.

Rome

A view of the Colosseum in the evening in Rome.

Moscow

A pigeon sits in the Iberian Gate in a deserted Red Square on April 2, 2020.

Bangkok

A view of empty streets, shuttered bars, and closed restaurants on Khaosan Road on April 15, 2020 in Bangkok. April 13-15 marks Songkran, Thailand's Buddhist new year celebration, when Thai people typically travel to the provinces to be with family or take part in large-scale water fights and parties throughout Bangkok.

Ballachulish, Scotland

Empty chairlifts at the Glencoe Ski Centre in Ballachulish, Scotland.

Jerusalem

A man prays at the nearly empty Western Wall in the old city on April 6, 2020, in Jerusalem.

Jumeirah Beach, Dubai

Empty sunbeds at Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai on March 12, 2020.

Paris

The Arc de Triomphe is almost deserted during lockdown on April 12, 2020.

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Aerial view of Guanabara Park during the coronavirus outbreak in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on April 5, 2020.

Washington, D.C.

An empty Vietnam Veterans Memorial on April 14, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Anaheim, California

A lock hangs on the center gate between the turnstiles at the entrance to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on March 16, 2020.

Tehran, Iran

A photo on March 20, 2020, shows an empty street in Tehran, Iran.

Washington, D.C.

The empty Metro Center station on April 15, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

New Delhi

A closed Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) as India remains under lockdown on April 20, 2020, in New Delhi.

London

Looking east along Oxford Street from Marble Arch on April 16, 2020, in London.

Los Angeles

Contrasting images of morning rush hour on the 110 freeway a week before stay-at-home orders were issued in Los Angeles, and a photo of the freeway after the orders went into effect.

Mexico City

A view of the almost-empty parking lot of a closed shopping center in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Mexico City on April 4, 2020.

Venice, Italy

Parked gondolas in a strangely desolate and silent Venice, Italy, on April 19, 2020.

Baltimore

A lone passenger sleeps in an otherwise empty Amtrak car as the train pulls into Penn Station on April 9, 2020, in Baltimore.

New York City

A view inside Grand Central Terminal during the coronavirus pandemic on April 19, 2020 in New York City.

Venice Beach, California

Venice Skate Park, partially filled with sand to deter people from skating there, on April 17, 2020.

Washington, D.C.

A March 31, 2020 photo shows a vacant metro station during rush hour in Washington D.C.

Normandy, France

The center of Etretat, Normandy, on April 20, 2020, on the 35th day of a strict lockdown in France.

Istanbul

Roads and squares are empty in the Eminonu District of Istanbul on April 19, 2020.

