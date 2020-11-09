Donald Trump Fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Appoints Christopher Miller In Acting Role

Donald Trump, in one of his first major acts as a lame duck president, has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
The president announced that he has named Christopher Miiller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as his acting replacement.
“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately…..Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020
More to come.
