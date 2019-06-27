Donald Trump fires back at Megan Rapinoe in tweet storm about protest, but tags wrong account first

Megan Rapinoe and Donald Trump are going round-and-round about protesting during the national anthem and visiting the White House. (Getty Images)

United States Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe and President Donald Trump are continuing to go round-and-round about protesting during the national anthem and visiting the White House.

On Wednesday Trump fired back at Rapinoe for her comment about not wanting to visit the White House, using his very favourite social media platform, Twitter.

To quickly recap this kerfuffle, Rapinoe has chosen to stay silent during the national anthem to protest injustice and inequality, which she’s been doing for several years. Her practice of silence has come into the spotlight during the Women’s World Cup, and Trump recently said that he doesn’t believe it’s appropriate for her to protest during the anthem.

READ MORE: Meet ‘maybe megan rapinoe,’ the victim of Trump’s Twitter incompetence

Eight by Eight magazine then released a months-old video of Rapinoe saying definitively: “I’m not going to the f---ing White House... We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

Now that you’re all caught up, here’s what Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

....in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

As always, there’s a lot to unpack. Trump starts by talking about Rapinoe, but quickly pivots to the NBA, pointing at the refusal by the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House after their NBA championship.

He then mentions NBA commissioner Adam Silver wanting team owners to be called ‘governors’ due to the slavery connection of the word ‘owner,’ and goes off on a tangent about ‘Criminal Justice Reform,’ ‘Black unemployment,’ and the poverty index. None of that is about Megan Rapinoe.

He comes back to the topic at hand by professing his fandom for the “American Team,” chastises Rapinoe for mentioning a White House visit before the USWNT wins the Women’s World Cup, then he throws all of that out the window and invites the USWNT to the White House, win or lose.

Of course, he ends by scolding Rapinoe about being ‘disrespectful’ through her protests, and telling her to ‘be proud of the flag that you wear.’

Of course, Rapinoe has already visited the White House, and been visibly proud of the flag that she wears. But things were a little different in 2015.

Please nobody show him Megan's 2015 selfie. pic.twitter.com/Bc2r7LoKos — Slade (@Slade) June 26, 2019

Rapinoe has already made her feelings about visiting this current White House abundantly clear, and it doesn’t seem like an invitation from the man she’s called ‘misogynistic,’ ‘small-minded,’ and ‘racist’ will change her mind.

And beyond all of that, that three-tweet thread was his second attempt.

He had to delete them the first time around because he made a critical mistake in the first tweet, tagging a different Megan Rapino who is not the footballer. (She even spells her name differently.)

The mentions of this Megan Rapino are likely a garbage fire now, but she was able to maintain her sense of humour and totally own the guy who made them that way.

Once Trump tagged her, she looked at her sudden explosion of notifications and thought: “Oh, no, what did I do?”

“I was like, I’m not doing anything interesting,” she told Yahoo Sports with a laugh. “Don’t follow this account.”

“I thought it would stop. It hasn’t. It’s funny.”

Who knew it was possible to dunk on someone in soccer? pic.twitter.com/G45RoW7cKb — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 26, 2019

Trump has somehow made an enemy of two different Megans Rapino/Rapinoe. That’s not easy to do.

