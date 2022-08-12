Donald Trump: FBI agents ‘were looking for documents about nuclear weapons’ when they raided ex-president’s Florida home

Donald Trump (Getty Images)

FBI agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida this week, it was reported on Friday.

The Washington Post said its sources did not give further details about what the federal agents were seeking or whether they such documents were recovered during Monday’s search.

There was no comment on the report this morning from either the ex-president, the FBI or the US Justice Department.

It came as the Justice Department asked a judge to unseal the warrant that authorised the search of Mar-a-Lago, which Mr Trump has portrayed as political retribution.

The former president, 76, rumoured to be considering running for the White House again in the 2024 election, said on social media today that he would not opppose the request.

Police direct traffic outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate during the search (AP)

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years,” he said on his Truth Social platform.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, the top law enforcement officer and an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, earlier told a news conference that he had personally approved the search.

Mr Garland said the Justice Department made the request to make public the warrant “in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter.”

A source familiar with the matter said the FBI retrieved about 10 boxes from Trump’s property during the search.

The Justice Department is also seeking to make public a redacted receipt of the items seized. The raid was the first ever involving the home of a former president.