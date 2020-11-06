Donald Trump Falsely Blames “Illegal” Votes, MSNBC Cuts Away As He Claims Without Evidence He Was Cheated

Donald Trump falsely blamed “illegal” votes as his path to another term narrowed on Thursday, claiming without evidence that he was being cheated out of a victory by Joe Biden.

“They are trying to steal the election, they are trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen,” he griped about the results in Michigan, won by Biden, in an appearance in the White House briefing room. It was his first time before the cameras since early Wednesday morning, when he was in a far more celebratory mood.

“If you count the legal votes I easily win,” Trump said at the outset. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.” He appeared to be talking about mail in ballots, which have heavily favored Biden but have long been a legal part of the electoral process.

He also claimed, without evidence, that polls showing a potential “blue wave” were a suppression tactic.

While CNN, Fox News, ABC and CBS all ran Trump’s remarks live, but MSNBC and NBC took just the start of the incumbent’s address.

In fact, anchors Brian Williams and Ari Melber quickly cut away from the hyperbolic (to put it mildly) Trump to live fact check him and finish an interview with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

“A number of the networks stayed with the President’s comments that he’s been cheated out of a victory, there were phony polls designed to keep people at home,” said Williams to fellow anchor Rachel Maddow right afterwards. “We’ll get a read-out, a summation of the points he is still making from the briefing room,” the former NBC Nightly News frontman added, before going to instead look into where the votes stand in the battleground states. That was followed by a commercial break, but no more Trump on the Comcast-owned cabler newser.

Trump also vowed to pursue legal action, even to the Supreme Court. “We think we will win the election very easily, we think there will be a lot of litigation,” he said.

Trump said during the campaign that the only way that he thought he would lose was if the election was rigged. He followed through with that claim, but there is concern that his attacks on the integrity of the process will only trigger unrest among some of his most fervent supporters.

“What a sad night for the United States of America,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said after Trump ended the remarks, calling the scene “ugly” and “pathetic.”

