Donald Trump faces further charges in Mar-a-Lago documents inquiry

Former US President Donald Trump has received further charges in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, court documents reveal.

Mr Trump received an additional charge of wilful retention of defence information, and two new charges of obstruction, the justice department said.

An additional person, Mar-a-Lago staff member Carlos de Oliveira, has also been indicted in the case.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Mr Trump's aide Walt Nauta - who has similarly entered a not guilty plea - also received two additional counts of obstruction.

The new court documents outline alleged efforts between Mr Nauta and Mr de Oliviera, the property manager at Mar-a-Lago, to obstruct the justice department's investigation.

According to the new court documents, Mr Nauta and Mr de Oliveira conspired to delete footage from security cameras after the Department of Justice issued a subpoena asking for surveillance footage of the basement where it said confidential documents were held.

In the court documents, Mr de Oliveira is claimed to have texted another employee that "the boss" wanted the server deleted.