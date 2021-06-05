Donald Trump's Extended Facebook Ban Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Lee Moran
·Reporter, HuffPost
·2 min read

Twitter users taunted ex-President Donald Trump over the continuation of his ban from Facebook on Friday.

Trump will remain prohibited from posting on Facebook until at least the second anniversary of his booting for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the platform announced. It will then review the suspension.

Trump railed against the decision, calling it “abuse.”

At least he still has his “communications platform” to release his screeds.

But while some people suggested Trump should have been banned for longer (or even permanently axed from the website as he has been from Twitter), others rejoiced at the temporary reprieve from his divisive posts:

Related...

Donald Trump Turned Into A Mocking Emoji On New York Daily News Cover

Jimmy Kimmel Predicts 'Weird' Legacy Of Mike Pence. It Involves Hitler.

Republicans Throw Relatives Under The Bus For Donald Trump In Damning CNN Bit

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories