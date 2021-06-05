Donald Trump's Extended Facebook Ban Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Twitter users taunted ex-President Donald Trump over the continuation of his ban from Facebook on Friday.

Trump will remain prohibited from posting on Facebook until at least the second anniversary of his booting for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the platform announced. It will then review the suspension.

Trump railed against the decision, calling it “abuse.”

At least he still has his “communications platform” to release his screeds.

But while some people suggested Trump should have been banned for longer (or even permanently axed from the website as he has been from Twitter), others rejoiced at the temporary reprieve from his divisive posts:

Guess who is still on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media #TrumpBanned pic.twitter.com/XDUqdzY0aI — Dotunde (@tundeoyad) June 4, 2021

Maybe he can sign up for MySpace. He'd be the first one to do so in about 12 years. #TrumpBanned — Brandon Barrows (@BrandonBarrows) June 4, 2021

Trump will be banned on Facebook thru 2022 midterms. And failed blog. Now he will depend on his passenger pigeons in the House and Senate GOP to message his morons. #TrumpBanned — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) June 4, 2021

He would be raging about this on his blog, if he had not banned himself from posting on his blog. — Allwftopic (@Alllwftopic) June 4, 2021

Not only did trump LOSE the presidency to the guy who he accused of hiding in his basement, but said basement guy still has his fb account. That's gotta hurt.#TrumpBanned — V. Chandra. (@_VinChandra) June 4, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 The failed South Florida Blogger has been suspended from Facebook and Instagram for 2 years! 🤣🤣🤣



I can’t stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣 #TrumpBanned — Mariella Morales (@CubanGirlNJ) June 4, 2021

Waiting for Trump to post his response on Twitter to being banned from Facebook until 2023. Oh, he's banned from Twitter too? Maybe he can post a response on his Blog. Oh, wait....... #TrumpBanned — East Bay G (@BaronBlitz) June 4, 2021

Trump's been banned from Facebook for two years and his blog was a dud, so Lindsey Graham is allowing him to make guest entries in his personal Thoughts 'N Things by Lindsey journal#TrumpBanned pic.twitter.com/utHbFRhfz2 — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 4, 2021

Trump banned from Facebook and Instagram for 2 years.



He will now staple photos of his food and ramblings to Eric and have him ride around town. — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) June 4, 2021

Facebook rejects Trump,...time to fire up the ol' 29 day old blog again ! — THE TAO OF NOW (@InTheNoosphere) June 4, 2021

