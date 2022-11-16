Donald Trump files federal paperwork for 2024 presidential run as GOP debates party future: live updates

David Jackson, Erin Mansfield and Rachel Looker, USA TODAY
·11 min read
Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz.
Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz.

WASHINGTON – Former  president Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will seek the presidency again in 2024, even as a rising number of Republicans are urging the party to look elsewhere in light of their 2022 midterm debacle.

Minutes before his scheduled 9 p.m. announcement from Mar-a-Lago, Trump filed a paperwork with the Federal Election Commission saying he was running for president in 2024, and setting up a fundraising account.

"America's comeback starts right now," Trump said during an announcement speech at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump had hoped to use a ceremony at his Mar-a-Lago home to seize credit for Republican election victories; but the GOP's failure to take the Senate and struggles in House races scotched that plan and forced Trump onto the political defensive.

Many Republicans blamed Trump and Trump-like candidates for the GOP's poor showing in the 2022 midterm elections and noted that the party as led by the businessman also fared badly in the elections of 2018 and 2020.

"Trump's cost us the last three elections, and I don't want to see it happen a fourth time," Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN, an example of some of the most pointed criticism from Republicans since Trump's first run for the presidency in 2015-16.

Many Republicans looking for a new leader are turning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who defied anti-Republican trends by winning reelection with more than 59% of the vote. DeSantis is so popular that Trump has already started attacking him.

In last week's midterm elections, Republicans failed to win control of the Senate – even though they only needed a net gain of one seat – and struggled in a number of U.S. House and state office races. The GOP is still on track to win control of the House, but probably by less than a half-dozen seats – a crushing disappointment for party leaders who had envisioned a "red wave" and blamed Trump for a bare trickle.

"Trump Is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser," said a headline in the normally supportive Wall Street Journal editorial page.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Trump files paperwork for 2024 run

Former President Donald Trump has filed official paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring himself a candidate for president in 2024.

Additional documents filed with the FEC set up an account for campaign fundraising. It will be linked to the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, which for months has been pouring money into Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America.

-- Erin Mansfield, David Jackson

DeSantis reaction to a possible announcement

DeSantis declined to comment on Trump's expected announcement Tuesday but did say that the newly-minted criticism from the former president and his allies is meaningless "noise."

"At the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night," DeSantis told reporters.

-- David Jackson

Trump vs. DeSantis: Trump is under fire over the midterms. DeSantis is rising. And a 2024 rivalry is just beginning.

An unprecedented race is forming

Trump's speech sets up an unprecedented campaign: A candidate seeking to become the first ex-president to reclaim the White House since Grover Cleveland in 1892 – all while under criminal investigation on multiple fronts and possibly under indictment down the line.

Republican office holders reacted tepidly to the possibility of an announcement.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex., told reporters that "anybody can run" and that the "world has changed considerably" in recent weeks. Cornyn said he doesn't think Trump will be "the only one who will run for president in 2024 and I’ll support the Republican nominee. But I don't know that it will be him."

Several Republicans, including long-time allies like former spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, had urged Trump to delay his announcement, at least until after a Dec. 6 Senate runoff in Georgia. Trump refused.

-- David Jackson

Trump talk: Do Republicans think Donald Trump will just go quietly? HAH! Good luck with that.

Speaking right before Trump: Biden

The real word intruded on Trump's big announcement: Minutes before he took the stage at Mar-a-Lago, President Joe Biden spoke in Bali about today's reported missile strike on Poland.

Speaking from the site of a G-20 economic conference, Biden said the U.S. will support Poland's investigation into the missile strike and suspicions that Russia is involved.

– David Jackson  

The push for DeSantis

An unprecedented race by nature is unpredictable, but one thing seems fairly certain: DeSantis will play a large role, one way or another.

A number of Republicans are pushing DeSantis to run against Trump, citing his success winning reelection last week as opposed to Trump's failures.

The conservative Club For Growth, an anti-tax organization, put out polls showing DeSantis winning one-on-one contests against Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to hold Republican delegate contests in the 2024 nomination race. Club-sponsored polls also showed DeSantis ahead of Trump in Florida and Georgia.

David McIntosh, president of the Club For Growth's political arm, said the polling shows that "Republican primary voters recognize Trump’s insults against Republicans as hollow and counterproductive, and it’s taking a significant toll on his support."

McIntosh and Trump clashed over strategy and candidates at points during the 2022 midterm campaign.

-- David Jackson

Trump is still in a strong position

Despite the recent negativity, some Republicans pointed out that Trump remains in a strong position for 2024; he still has a significant conservative base and would be hard to beat in a Republican primary.

Trump has been down before – especially after the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 – and bounced back with the help of GOP acolytes.

Brendan Buck, a former spokesperson for 2012 Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan, said he would love to see a "new face" for the party but is "skeptical" that a Trump challenger could prevail.

Even if DeSantis or someone else could somehow topple Trump, the new GOP leader would still have to face a vindictive ex-president more than willing to tear down the party, or even run as an independent, Buck said.

"What then are the chances Trump wouldn’t entirely sabotage that person in the general election?" Buck said.

-- David Jackson

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Weekend presidential cattle call

DeSantis is not the only potential Trump challenger, and an entire group will be on display this weekend in Las Vegas.

Trump's own vice president, Mike Pence, is also thinking about taking the plunge. Pence is currently on a book tour.

Pence, DeSantis and other potential Republican candidates are scheduled to address this weekend's annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, the first presidential "cattle call" of the 2024 presidential cycle.

The other hopefuls at the conference include former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Tim Scott of South Carolina.

-- David Jackson

The decision: Trump weighs announcing 2024 run as early as this summer amid Jan. 6 revelations, allies say

Biden v. Trump, redux?:Biden says he would be 'very fortunate' if Trump runs against him in 2024

The investigations

Hovering above Trump and the Republican field, however big it gets: Investigations.

Prosecutors are probing the former president over removal of classified documents from the White House, attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, and the insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol of Jan. 6, 2021.

Rematch? No, thanks: Two-thirds of Americans say no thanks to a Biden v. Trump rematch in 2024

All those investigations: Donald Trump's scandals are unique in history. Here's how.

The U.S. Justice Department and local prosecutors in Atlanta are looking at Trump's role in attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss and the subsequent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

A grand jury is also investigating whether Trump improperly removed classified documents from the White House when he left in early 2021. That probe included a search of his Mar-a-Lago, the site of Tuesday's announcement.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has called the investigations politically motivated.

Since 2021, Trump has faced legal scrutiny in at least six independent federal and state inquiries that are both criminal and civil in nature. At least two investigations involve the 2020 election.

A special House committee has been digging into Trump's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, also the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

New York's attorney general has sued the Trump Organization over its business practices and made referrals to the Manhattan district attorney's office.

-- David Jackson

Watchdog says Trump already a candidate under campaign finance law

A nonpartisan watchdog group alleged in a complaint to the Federal Election Commission that former President Donald Trump and his affiliated fundraising groups have been violating campaign finance laws.

Monday’s complaint from the Campaign Legal Center focuses on $20 million transferred from Save America to a super PAC called MAGA Inc. in advance of the 2022 midterms and alleges that MAGA Inc. “intends to spend millions influencing federal elections, including Trump’s own campaign.”

At issue are federal restrictions on how candidates versus non-candidates are allowed to spend money and a requirement by the Federal Election Commission that candidates file a specific form once they have raised or spent more than $5,000. The Campaign Legal Center alleges that Trump’s financing is “well in excess” of this threshold.

“He never stopped running in a sense because he never stopped raising money,” Saurav Ghosh, the Campaign Legal Center’s director for federal reform told USA TODAY. “It just became a legal problem when he thought up a way that he could use that war chest to give him a jump start on 2024. Unfortunately the law doesn’t allow that.”

Ghosh said it is not likely that the FEC — a commission of three Republicans and three Democrats that often deadlocks on contentious issues — is likely to penalize Trump.

-- Erin Mansfield

Sen. Tuberville on Trump’s potential presidential bid

When asked about former President Donald Trump’s planned announcement Tuesday evening, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said he is a supporter of the former president and had dinner with him last week where the two discussed when is the best time to launch a presidential campaign.

“I gave him my thoughts and opinions on when to, when not to (run), but he's going to do what he thinks is right for his campaign,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville said the former president has some “negatives” to overcome but said he believes they will resolve themselves when Trump is on the campaign trail and starts talking about issues.

Tuberville, who said Trump helped him get elected, dubbed Trump the “heir apparent” when asked whom he views as the current leader of the Republican party but added that the GOP is searching for one.

-- Rachel Looker 

How to watch Trump’s announcement live

Former President Donald Trump’s 9 p.m. ET announcement from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida will be livestreamed on several websites.

-- Erin Mansfield

The Democrats

One group is particularly enjoying the Republican spectacle: Democrats

Some are already stirring the pot against a Trump-divided party.

Florida Democrat Nikki Fried, the state's agriculture commissioner, tweeted recently against DeSantis: "You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig. Don’t be fooled by @RonDeSantisFL, he is more extreme, radical and dangerous than the other Florida resident."

Fried also had a message for Trump, who has referred to the governor as 'Ron DeSanctimonious:' "Oh & Donald, I had a better nickname for him 'tater'. He didn’t like that!"

Biden told reporters he looked forward to a Trump-DeSantis match-up – "it'd be fun watching them take on each other" – and long said he wouldn't mind a re-match with Trump.

As far back as March, Biden said: "I'd be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."

-- David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump files 2024 presidential candidacy paperwork

Latest Stories

  • Trump Announces 2024 Run for President

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump made official what he’s been teasing for months: He’s making another White House bid in 2024, defying calls from key party leaders and donors for the GOP to move on from the former president after devastating losses in last week’s midterms.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillageMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleFTX’s Balance Sheet Wa

  • Judge dismisses Mary Trump's lawsuit against Donald Trump and his siblings

    A judge in New York has dismissed a lawsuit by Mary Trump against her uncle, former President Donald Trump, and his siblings that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Mary Trump had alleged that Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and his late brother Robert Trump "carried out a fraudulent scheme to siphon funds from minority interests that she inherited in the family business, concealed their grift and deceived her about the true value of what she inherited." In a ruling Monday, the judge said Mary Trump's claims were barred by releases she had previously signed with members of her family.

  • Russian foreign minister accuses Zelensky of dragging out war after G20 snub

    Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of avoiding peace.

  • Do Republicans have to nominate Trump in 2024? Does Biden have to be picked? What to know

    Does a political party have to nominate a current or former president? No. Here's what to know after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy.

  • Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote

    Republicans need 218 seats to claim a majority in the House of Representatives

  • Trump files paperwork to run for president just before Mar-a-Lago speech

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring himself a candidate for president in 2024, two years after losing reelection and amid growing signs that his popularity within the Republican Party has dipped.

  • Remote undersea volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean

    HONOLULU (AP) — A volcano is likely erupting deep beneath the Pacific Ocean in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, but scientists don't know for sure because it's so inaccessible. All indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October, the U.S. Geological Survey said Monday. The Northern Marianas are about 3,800 miles (6,115 kilometers) west of Honolulu. Scientists are looking to see if the activity is shallow earthquakes or if material exploded from the crat

  • Russian missile attacks on Poland on agenda for meeting between Biden and UK Prime Minister Sunak

    Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are scheduled to hold their first one-on-one meeting with Russia and Ukraine high on the agenda.

  • DeSantis fires back at Trump's escalating criticism: 'Check out the scoreboard'

    Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis responded for the first time to former President Donald Trump's escalating criticism, telling the press: "All that's just noise." As he spoke at Fort Walton Beach High School on Tuesday morning, DeSantis was asked by a reporter to comment on "some of the less than flattering comments" from Trump and about his expected 2024 announcement this evening. While he didn't address Trump's pending announcement, or the former president by name, DeSantis -- widely seen as a potential rival to Trump for the party's nomination -- said taking "incoming fire" is part of the job.

  • What time is Trump making his ‘big announcement’?

    The former president has teased a ‘special announcement’ that many believe could be confirmation of his 2024 White House bid

  • How to watch Trump’s speech tonight

    Major national networks such as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/specials/about-live-tv">CNN</a>, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM">ABC </a>and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhtT1OLPEeY">NBC</a> are also expected to cover the announcement at 9pm EST on Tuesday

  • 10 rules and laws that the royal family is allowed to break

    King Charles III is technically allowed to break any law without fear of legal repercussions, thanks to his sovereign immunity.

  • Young Democrats and Republicans weigh in on Trump announcement

    Former President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement Tuesday night that he is running for re-election as president in 2024. This comes a mere week after the elections that did not bode as well as republicans had hoped. ABC Action News political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus said people are politically burned out on both sides of the aisle post-election.

  • Nancy Pelosi Says She Won't Discuss Trump's Plans, Then Brutally Bashes Trump's Plans

    The House speaker picked apart the former president's anticipated 2024 campaign announcement.

  • California city aims to 'recharge water' to fight drought

    STORY: This is the Arroyo Pasajero Creek - halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles.It's parched from California's historic drought - but in other years, it's been dangerously flooded.Climate change has exacerbated both extremes.But what if you could use the floods - to recharge the land when it's dry?A group of local farmers and a nearby city are trying to do just that.The idea is simple: turn unused fields into giant ponds that can hold water in wet years and recharge the groundwater below.California's agricultural economy is one of the largest in the world.It relies largely on irrigation, which further taxes an already over-tapped system.Dams and reservoirs are a more traditional way to store water - but they can damage the environment.In the state’s Central Valley, water was so scarce this year that the city of Huron had to buy it on the open market.That led to a bill hike for the city’s 7,000 residents. And that’s in a city that Mayor Rey Leon says is already one of the state’s poorest.“To have such a high cost on something that's so critical for life is just mind boggling." [FLASH] "The climate crisis is real, the science is real, and the solutions should be innovative and implementable. And that's what we're doing right now."The nearby pond project - known as a recharge system - aims to harness floodwater that would otherwise go out to sea or cause damage to towns, cities and crops.Sarah Woolf is a water consultant whose family owns some of the farmland being used for the project.“We're in the third year of a drought and very challenging water supply issues." [FLASH]"When there's excess supplies, we want to put it onto the land and recharge it into the groundwater." As the water percolates from unused fields into the earth below, it builds up an aquifer.There’s enough room to store about 326 billion gallons of water - which can serve 2 million households for a year.Huron is building a new well that will be fed from that aquifer.The city isn’t alone.The Huron project is one of about 340 that have been proposed by water agencies in California.Storing water underground isn’t a new idea, but a recent state law regulating its use has sparked a number of projects.The state’s Department of Water Resources says - if they’re built by 2030 - they would provide enough water for 4.4 million households a year.

  • Story lines galore as Qatar World Cup kicks off Sunday. Here are group-by-group previews

    The 2022 World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar, the first ever played this late in the year and a tournament packed with intriguing story lines. Will Argentine star Lionel Messi finally win his first World Cup trophy? Can defending champion France repeat? Is the young, inexperienced U.S. squad good enough to make a run? Can Spain and Germany redeem themselves after recent disappointments? And will Brazil win a sixth World Cup championship?

  • Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat

    Rep. Liz Cheney, who co-chairs the January 6 committee, vowed to help Arizona defeat Kari Lake and ran campaign ads against the MAGA candidate.

  • Liz Cheney Gets the Last Laugh as Kari Lake Loses Arizona Gubernatorial Bid

    Lake’s taunting “thank you” letter to Cheney for an ad opposing her Arizona campaign backfired

  • Girl Guides of Canada to rename its Brownies program to be more inclusive

    The Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday they will be renaming their Brownies branch to be more inclusive. "We made that decision because we heard from girls and from former members and current members that the name caused them harm," Jill Zelmanovits, the CEO of Girl Guides of Canada, told CBC News. Zelmanovits said talks about changing the name began in 2020 during the pandemic. She said she heard some girls wanted to be members, but the name didn't make them feel like they belong. "Sometim

  • Russia reportedly launches missiles into Poland, leaving at least 2 people dead

    Russia reportedly launches missiles into Poland, leaving at least 2 people dead