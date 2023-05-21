Donald Trump’s enemies on Russia’s latest sanctions list

trump putin - MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s latest sanctions list includes several enemies of Donald Trump as the Kremlin tries to woo the potential next president of the United States.

Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who shot a pro-Trump rioter during the January 6 insurrection, is among 500 names singled out by the Kremlin.

Lt Byrd, who killed Ashli Babbitt as she joined a mob trying to storm the Capitol, has made no public criticism of Moscow, unlike the majority of other targets.

Mr Trump has pointedly refused to commit to supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion should he return to the White House.

Instead, he has pledged to mediate between the two sides and end the war in 24 hours.

Others on the latest Kremlin hitlist include Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state of Georgia, who refused Mr Trump’s request to “find” the 11,780 votes he needed to reverse his defeat in 2020.

Mr Raffensperger appeared to regard his being sanctioned by the Kremlin as a badge of honour, retweeting a posting from Gabriel Sterling, his chief operating officer.

He wrote:

A great honor for @GaSecofState Raffensperger. He is one of the hundreds of Americans banned from Russia by Vladimir Putin. That means Brad is doing it right. #gapol pic.twitter.com/fNJkR4Klgz — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) May 20, 2023

Also targeted by the Kremlin is Letitia James, New York State’s attorney general, who has pursued Mr Trump and his businesses in the courts. Again she has not spoken out in public on the Ukraine war.

At least seven people are believed to have died as a result of the January 6 insurrection. In recent months the American courts have handed down heavy sentences to some of those convicted.

Mr Trump, who has used a recording of some of the rioters singing the US national anthem at his rallies, has indicated he is ready to pardon some of those jailed.

Moscow has shown where its sympathies lie, saying its targets include “those in government and law enforcement agencies who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called storming of the Capitol”.

