Donald Trump endorses Mike Pence's brother despite falling out with his former vice president

Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana — former Vice President Mike Pence's brother.

Trump did not mention his former president in his statement of endorsement.

Trump and his former vice president publicly fell out after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the congressional re-election campaign of Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana, despite publicly falling out with his younger brother — former Vice President Mike Pence.

"Congressman Greg Pence is doing a great job representing the people of Indiana's 6th Congressional District," Trump said in his endorsement on Friday.

"A former First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, Greg continues to proudly serve our Country in the US House of Representatives," Trump continued.

The endorsement continued, "Greg is working hard to reverse Joe Biden's disastrous record of out-of-control Inflation and restore the respect our Country deserves from abroad. He is Strong on the Border, Protects Life, Defends the Second Amendment, and Supports our brave Military and Vets. Greg Pence has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Trump did not mention the former vice president in the endorsement. There has been a feud between him and the younger Pence following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Pence, 62, said he has not spoken to Trump since last summer, pointing to January 6 as a "difficult" period.

Last month, Trump confirmed in an interview with the Washington Examiner that the pair haven't had a conversation "in a long time."

He said he was "disappointed" in his former president, adding that he is unlikely to select Pence as his running mate should he run again in 2024.

In the former president's interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, broadcast on Monday, Trump referred to Pence as "foolish" and "weak."

The rift between the pair started after the former president repeatedly pressured Pence to block the certification of Joe Biden's presidential win, according to reports.

"I hope our great vice president comes through for us," Trump said in the days leading up to the Capitol riot. "He's a great guy. Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won't like him very much."

Trump was reportedly furious with Pence's refusal to follow his instructions. The Wall Street Journal, citing a source, reported that Trump told Pence he didn't want to be his friend.

The former president continued to argue that Pence had the right to overturn the election but, in February of this year, Pence rebuked him and dispute these claims. "President Trump is wrong," he said at a conference in Florida, per The Guardian.

Greg Pence, 65, has remained steadfastly loyal to Trump. He voted to object to Pennsylvania's certified Electoral College votes for Biden and against the establishment of a House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack.

