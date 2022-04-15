J.D. Vance lands Donald Trump endorsement in crowded Ohio GOP Senate primary

David Jackson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – After a day of push and pull, former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed writer and venture capitalist J.D. Vance in a Republican Senate primary in Ohio, despite objections from other GOP members that Vance is a turncoat who could lose the fall election.

"Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now, and I have seen that in spades," Trump said in a statement endorsing Vance. "He is our best chance for victory in what could be a very tough race."

The winner of the Ohio Republican primary on May 3 will likely face U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, in the fall.

Trump made his choice even though numerous Ohio Republicans publicly urged him not to support Vance, citing his low poll numbers and the fact that he opposed Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

After the 2016 publication of his book "Hillbilly Elegy," a memoir about the problems in the Appalachian area where he grew up, Vance described Trump as "cultural heroin" and a demagogue who was leading "the white working class to a very dark place.”

Vance later became a fan of Trump and said Friday he is "incredibly honored" to have the ex-president's endorsement.

Predicting Trump would reclaim the presidency in 2024, Vance said on Twitter that "he was an incredible fighter for hard working Americans in the White House, he will be again, and I'll fight for the America First Agenda in the Senate."

Uncertainty in Ohio: Donald Trump doesn't want to back a loser in Ohio Senate race. But he hasn't found a winner

The state of Ohio: 'Rough and tumble politics': Senate primary in Ohio shows shifting tone among GOP candidates

Trump's announcement capped more than 24 hours of uncertainty surrounding his Ohio intentions.

After hearing that Trump was planning to endorse Vance, dozens of Ohio Republican officials put together a letter urging Trump not to take such a step. They and others referenced Vance's low standing in pre-election polls and past attacks on Trump and his supporters.

“While we were working hard in Ohio to support you and Make America Great Again, JD Vance was actively working against your candidacy," the letter said.

The crowded Ohio Senate primary features five Republicans who are bunched within 15 percentage points of each other, according to an average of polls compiled by the RealClearPolitics website.

Vance's opponents include three prominent party members who also sought Trump's support: Josh Mandel, former legislator and state treasurer; Mike Gibbons, a businessman; and Jane Timken, former state GOP party chair. The fifth candidate, businessman Matt Dolan, is running as an anti-Trump candidate.

As Trump announced his endorsement, Vance placed third in the RealClearPolitics averaging of recent polls at 14%, trailing Mandel (21%) and Gibbons (19.3%).

The endorsement sets up an interesting test of Trump's influence: Vance has not led any major polls in the Ohio race.

The impact of a Trump endorsement will be felt soon. His candidates are competing in a series of Republican primaries to be held in May, including such pivotal states as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, as well as Ohio.

Trump alluded to the fracas over his Ohio endorsement in his written statement, saying this was not an easy selection to make "because I like and respect some of the other candidates in the race."

Saying he studied the race "closely," Trump said he believes Vance would be the best debater among the GOP candidates, while supporting his positions on issues like immigration, policing, trade, and China.

"Unlike so many other pretenders and wannabes," Trump said of Vance, "he will put America First."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vance lands Trump endorsement in Ohio Republican Senate primary

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • MacKinnon's hat trick leads Avs to 53rd win, 9-3 over Kings

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3 on Wednesday night. Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche, who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old. Colorado won its seventh straight and improved

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Penguins top Islanders to earn 16th straight playoff berth

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Guentzel scored his 36th and 37th goals and Crosby his 29th as the Penguins extended the longest active postseason streak among teams in major North American professional sports. Danton Heinen equaled a career high with his 16th goal, while Kris Letang and Brock McGinn also sco

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Blackhawks top Sharks 5-4 in SO to end 8-game slide

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored the lone goal in the shootout after having three assists in regulation and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. DeBrincat beat James Reimer with an in-tight move in the third round of the shootout. Chicago’s Kevin Lankinen followed by stopping Erik Karlsson’s slap shot from the slot as Chicago ended an 0-6-2 slide. Patrick Kane scored his 24th goal and added two assists for Chica

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

    Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol