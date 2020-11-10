Attorney General William Barr authorises investigation of voting fraud claims as Donald Trump mounts legal assault

The US Attorney General has authorised prosecutors to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities before the presidential election is certified, despite little evidence of fraud.

William Barr’s action comes days after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump and raises the prospect that Mr Trump will use the Justice Department to try to challenge the outcome.

It gives prosecutors the ability to go around long-standing Justice Department policy that normally would prohibit such overt actions before the election is formally certified.

His move prompted the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest.

Richard Pilger, who for years has served as director of the Election Crimes Branch, announced he was stepping down from that post after he read "the new policy and its ramifications.”

Mr Trump has not conceded the election and is instead claiming without evidence that there has been a widespread, multi-state conspiracy by Democrats to skew the vote tally in Mr Biden's favour.

View photos US Attorney General William Barr AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images More

Mr Biden holds a significant lead in multiple battleground states and there has been no indication of enough improperly counted or illegally cast votes that would shift the outcome.

There have been minor issues that are typical in elections, including voting machines breaking and ballots that were miscast and lost.

However, election officials from both political parties have publicly stated the election went well.

In a memo to US attorneys, Mr Barr wrote that investigations "may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State".

States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, including recounts and court contests over the results. Members of the Electoral College meet on December 14 to finalise the outcome.