Donald Trump 'doing well in hospital and coronavirus symptoms are improving', doctor says

Donald Trump is doing "very well" in hospital and his coronavirus symptoms are improving, his physician Dr Sean Conley has said.

Dr Conley said in a statement on Saturday that Mr Trump's medical team are "very happy with the progress" the US president has made after testing positive for Covid-19.

He has been fever-free for more than 24 hours and his mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue "are now improving", his doctors said.

Dr Conley said the president was in "extremely good spirits" and said Mr Trump told doctors on Saturday: "I feel like I could walk out of here today."

The president is not receiving oxygen or having difficulty breathing, and he is walking around, Dr Conley said.

The medical team could not say when Mr Trump was expected to be discharged.

