Donald Trump Doing 'Very Well' After Positive COVID-19 Test, Doctor Says

President Donald Trump is doing well, Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, said in a Saturday press conference.

“The president is doing very well,” he said.

Trump headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday evening following news that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Before departing, he thanked his supporters in a video message from the White House and said he was “doing very well” but was going to the hospital to “make sure that things work out.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said earlier that day that “out of an abundance of caution,” Trump would be “working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

Donald Trump steps off Marine One while arriving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows looks on. More

Conley said in a memo Friday that the president was fatigued but in “good spirits” and was taking an experimental antibody cocktail. The president also reportedly had a low-grade fever.

Melania Trump also tested positive and was experiencing a mild cough and headache on Friday.

Others in Trump’s circle who have tested positive include multiple people who attended the Rose Garden announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, where attendees were physically close and few wore masks. Those who tested positive include Kellyanne Conway, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien and Rev. John I. Jenkins, the president of the University of Notre Dame.

Senior White House aide Hope Hicks also tested positive. She did not attend the Rose Garden event, but was traveling with Trump on Air Force One earlier this week.

Continue reading on HuffPost