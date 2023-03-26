Donald Trump criticised over location of first 2024 campaign rally

Supporters at Waco Regional Airport ahead of Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday - Julio Cortez/AP

Donald Trump is holding his first major rally of the 2024 campaign in Waco, Texas, on Saturday as the city marks the 30th anniversary of the deadly cult siege.

In 1993, 86 people died when the FBI raided the anti-government Branch Davidians religious sect, led by David Koresh, after a 51-day standoff.

Mr Trump’s campaign rejected suggestions by critics that the location had been chosen to appeal to extremists who view the raid as a seminal moment of government overreach. One campaign official said: “That sounds like stuff that people in New York or DC, who have never even been to Texas, would say.”

The campaign said Waco was chosen because it is well situated between the four major Texas cities of Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman, said: “This is the ideal location to have as many supporters from across the state, and in neighbouring states, attend this historic rally.”

Donald Trump prepares to travel to the rally in Waco - Evan Vucci/AP

Former president Mr Trump was expected to address at least 15,000 supporters at an airport 17 miles from the scene of the siege.

It came as he prepared for possible criminal charges over an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, with whom he denies having an affair, days before the 2016 election.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, is expected to decide next week whether to bring charges for alleged violations of campaign finance law over the payment.

Supporters arriving in Waco included some from other states. Kelly Heath, 49, who arrived from Georgia, said: “We have huge power behind Donald Trump that has yet to be unleashed. You will be shocked.”

Meanwhile, the Houston Chronicle published an op-ed suggesting the choice of location was more than a dog whistle to anti-government conspiracy theorists.

“The more apt metaphor is the blaring air horn of a Mack 18-wheeler,” it said, adding that Waco had become a “shrine” for “anti-government extremists and conspiracists”.

Waco is in McLennan County, which Mr Trump won by 23 points in the 2020 election. His rally had already been organised before it became apparent that he could soon be charged in New York.