Donald Trump 'Doing Very Well' After Being Hospitalised With Covid019, Doctor Says

Donald Trump is “doing very well” and in “exceptionally good spirits” after being hospitalised with Covid-19, the president’s doctor has said.

The 74-year-old president – deemed to be at higher risk of severe illness after testing positive for the virus due to his age and weight – was airlifted to Walter Reed hospital on Friday evening “out of abundance of caution”, officials said.

He and first lady Melania Trump received their results Friday on after appearing at a number of events this week, including a presidential debate, a fundraiser at his Bedminster golf resort and a White House Rose Garden ceremony to nominate judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Many people who attended these events, including top Republican senators, have also tested positive for the virus this week.

The president tweeted a short video on Friday evening, filmed in the White House prior to his transfer to hospital, in which he said: “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out.”

At least six people in Trump’s inner circle have now tested positive for the virus, including the first lady Melania Trump, his campaign manager Bill Stepien and former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.