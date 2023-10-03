Donald Trump complains no jury in his fraud trial is ‘very unfair’

Donald Trump attends the trial - SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

Donald Trump has complained it is “very unfair” that there is no jury in his fraud trial despite his own lawyers failing to request one.

Mr Trump made his complaint to the media as he left court on Monday. However, Arthur Engoron, the judge, had noted in court earlier in the day that “nobody asked for” a jury trial.

Letitia James, the New York attorney general, is seeking a $250 million fine and a ban on Mr Trump operating as a businessman in the city – putting his beloved Trump Tower at risk of sale or closure.

Ms James claims Mr Trump and his allies falsely exaggerated the value of several of his flagship properties, including a Trump Tower penthouse and the Mar-a-Lago resort, in an attempt to secure favourable loans and insurance deals.

It is unclear that a jury trial would have been available since the case was brought under a statute requiring the matter to be adjudicated as a bench trial.

Mr Engoron said that neither side sought a jury and that state law does not allow for juries when suits seek not only money but a court order setting out something a defendant must do or not do.

Prosecutors claimed Mr Trump reaped over $100 million through fraudulently inflating his assets.

Mr Trump’s lawyer has denied the fraud claims against his client, whom he said “made a fortune literally being right about real estate investments”.

Mr Trump also claimed that 80 per cent of his fraud case was “over” and said the final segment of the day’s proceedings had been “outstanding.”

The former president condemned both the “horror show” lawyer bringing the case against him, and the trial’s “Democrat operative” judge.

Mr Engoron, the case’s judge, ruled last week that the defendants had engaged in up to $2.2 billion of fraud and will now preside over a trial without a jury to determine whether they took part in a “conspiracy” and what penalties they should face.

05:02 PM BST

Trump 'appeared bored'

Donald Trump appeared bored as he listened to the testimony of his former accountant in court.

Mr Trump spoke frequently with his own lawyers as Donald Bender, his former accountant, spoke.

Donald Trump attends the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case - SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

The former US president sat hunched over the defence table as testimony resumed on Tuesday at his civil fraud trial.

04:40 PM BST

Trial goes to break

The trial has paused for a 15 minute break.

We will be back with all the latest updates shortly.

04:22 PM BST

Analysis: Bender's testimony is key to pinning fraud to Trump

In lengthy examination sessions yesterday and this morning, Donald Bender’s testimony has become quite repetitive, reports Tony Diver, The Telegraph’s US Editor.

The attorney general’s office, led by Kevin Wallace, is taking Mr Bender through documents produced over the court of a decade and asking him where the numbers came from.

That is because Mr Bender’s testimony is key to the plaintiff establishing a key point: that the published details of Mr Trump’s finances came from the Trump Organisation and were not independently audited by an accounting firm.

The fact that the value of Mr Trump’s properties was grossly exaggerated is not under dispute here -- the question is how the numbers were inflated, and by whom?

Mr Bender, previously one of the only outsiders with intimate knowledge of the finances, is here to establish that blame in this case should lie with those at the top of the Trump Organisation -- with Mr Trump, his CFO and his children.

04:21 PM BST

Bender back on witness stand

Donald Bender, the former Trump Organisation accountant, has returned to the witness stand for the second day of the trial.

Testifying, he said the information he used to compile Donald Trump’s financial statements derived from the Trump Organisation, and not from him.

Mr Bender was the first witness called by the New York Attorney General’s office on Monday.

04:16 PM BST

Who is Arthur Engoron, the New York judge taking on Donald Trump?

The man charged with ruling on Donald Trump’s property empire is no stranger to court battles with the former president.

Since Arthur Engoron began presiding over cases linked to Mr Trump in 2020, he has forced him to sit for a deposition, held him in contempt of court and fined him more than $100,000.

Their running battle has given rise to a bitter enmity between the two men.

Mr Trump has called him “unhinged” and “deranged”, and a “political hack”, while Mr Engoron has used official rulings to mock the former president using pop culture references.

Read more here

03:44 PM BST

Pictured: Trump in courtroom

Donald Trumps sits in court, flanked by lawyers Chris Kise and Alina Habba.

Donald Trump attends the trial at a Manhattan courthouse - SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS

Former President Donald Trump, centre, sits in the courtroom with is legal team - Seth Wenig/POOL AP

03:27 PM BST

Trump renews attacks on NY attorney general

Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on New York’s attorney general as she pursues a civil trial that could lead to the dismantling of the former US president’s business empire and curtail his ability to do business in New York.

Speaking outside a Manhattan courtroom before the second day of the trial, Trump called Attorney General Letitia James “grossly incompetent” and said she concocted a bogus case against him.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York Supreme Court - Seth Wenig/AP

“Her numbers are fraudulent,” Trump said. “She’s a fraud.”

03:05 PM BST

Trump: 'They can never take away my resilience'

Donald Trump has said he is attending the second day of the civil trial in New York.

In an email, he claimed that an anti-Trump judge was attempting to “bring down” the Trump organisation and “financially break” him.

He continued: “The Left is hoping that if they can hurt me financially, that I will shut down my campaign and forever surrender our country to the radical Left Democrats and the Deep State.

“They want to take away my freedom, my finances, and harass my family.

“But they can never take away my resilience, my courage, and my determination to save this country.”

02:58 PM BST

Meet Alina Habba, Trump’s colourful lawyer armed with a gaming laptop

Donald Trump was not the only person to attract attention when his fraud trial began in Manhattan.

Seated next to the former president was Alina Habba, a key member of his legal team with what appeared to be a gaming laptop with a logo that changed colours as the hearing unfolded.

Her advocacy was equally colourful, defending the valuation of his real estate as “Mona Lisa properties” which fully justified the valuation he and his organisation placed on them.

The 39-year-old attorney has been closely associated with the former president for some time, with Mr Trump even attending her birthday party.

Read more here

02:46 PM BST

Pictured: Trump departing Trump Tower

Former US President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower for a Manhattan courthouse trial - CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

02:34 PM BST

Trump departs Trump Tower

Donald Trump has left Trump Tower and is expected to be heading to court for the second day of his civil trial in New York.

The former US president posted on his Truth Social page: “See you in Court on Tuesday morning!”

Mr Trump unexpectedly attended the first day of the New York trial on Monday in person.

Mr Trump’s arrival for the first day of the trial saw much of the area surrounding the courthouse closed off to the public on Monday morning, as crowds of protesters, police officers and reporters formed from 4am.

02:19 PM BST

Analysis: Donald Trump's latest trial will hit him where it hurts – his ego

Donald Trump’s latest court battle is by no means the most serious legal challenge he faces in the run up to the 2024 presidential election, reports Tony Diver, The Telegraph’s US Editor.

Several of his criminal indictments, for allegedly subverting election results, falsifying business records and mishandling stolen documents – could result in lengthy prison sentences.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower after attending the first day of his civil fraud trial on October 02 - James Devaney/GC Images

By contrast, the New York attorney general in the civil fraud suit is seeking a penalty of a mere $250 million and a ban on operating businesses in the state.

So why did Mr Trump choose to focus the world’s attention on this week’s trial by attending it in person?

Read more here

02:15 PM BST

Donald Trump ‘gained $100m in financial benefits by lying about assets’, court hears

Donald Trump gained more than $100 million (£82 million) by lying about the value of his property empire, the judge in his fraud trial was told on Monday.

Kevin Wallace, a lawyer in state Attorney General Letitia James’ office, said in his opening statement in a downtown Manhattan courtroom that Mr Trump described his finances to banks and insurers in a “materially inaccurate way” for a decade.

Wallace said Mr Trump did this to get better loan terms and lower insurance premiums, illegally generating more than $100 million of financial benefits.

Read more from Tony Diver, The Telegraph’s US Editor, here

02:13 PM BST

When will Trump appear in court?

The second day of the trial is due to begin at 3pm BST (10am ET) today in a New York courtroom.

Donald Bender, Trump’s former accountant, is expected to continue his testimony today.

Mr Bender was the first witness called by the New York Attorney General’s office on Monday.

02:01 PM BST

Good Afternoon

Welcome to today’s liveblog following the second day of Donald Trump’s civil trial in Manhattan, New York.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates.