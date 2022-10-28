Is Donald Trump coming back to Twitter now that Elon Musk bought the company?

Is Donald Trump coming back to Twitter?

Now that Elon Musk is running Twitter, the Tesla billionaire is likely to reverse a permanent ban against Trump for inciting violence during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Musk has indicated he would allow Trump back on the social media platform where the former president had more than 88 million followers.

“Would be great to unwind permanent bans, except for spam accounts and those that explicitly advocate violence,” Musk texted then-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in April, according to court filings.

At a conference in May, Musk said: “I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake.”

Musk says Twitter is forming a content moderation council

Musk tweeted Friday that he'll be "digging in" on lifting shadow bans and rolling back restrictions on users. He later tweeted that Twitter would form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints."

"No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Musk said.

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.



No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.

Trump won't say if he will use his Twitter account if Musk reinstates it

Trump posted to his Truth Social account Friday that he was "very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands." He added: "I LOVE TRUTH!"

In an interview Friday, Trump said he planned to remain on Truth Social, which he told Fox Digital News is "better," "safe" feels "like home."

"I like Elon and I wish him a lot of luck. I hope he does well with it,” Trump said.

If Musk lifts the permanent ban, Trump’s account would be reinstated. Trump declined to say if he would use it again.

Conservatives clamor for Trump to return to Twitter

“Whether that’s him saying, ‘reinstate me right now or else the platform won’t succeed’ or he just won’t come back at all is still yet to be seen,” said Jake Denton, research associate in the Tech Policy Center at the Heritage Foundation.

Denton said the value of Trump being on Twitter cannot be overstated for conservatives.

“Him coming back, whether it happens or not, obviously shifts the political landscape dramatically," Denton told USA TODAY. "Whether it be electoral politics or policy decisions, he is objectively still the figurehead of conservative politics. He drives policy. He drives the messaging."

Will Trump remain exclusively on Truth Social?

Trump has long said he would not return to Twitter even if invited. Musk also has said he believes Trump will remain exclusively on Truth Social.

But Trump has not gotten the same resonance from his Truth Social app, which has a much more limited reach.

On Truth Social, Trump has 4.36 million followers, or just 5% of those he had on Twitter.

Some people close to him think Trump will change his mind.

"I don't see how you keep him off Twitter," Alyssa Farah, who used to work in the Trump administration, said in an April tweet.

'Banning Trump from Twitter didn't end Trump's voice'

The de-platforming of Trump and other figures on the political right sparked outrage among conservatives who accuse Facebook and other major social media platforms of censorship and liberal biases.

"Banning Trump from Twitter didn’t end Trump’s voice. It will amplify it among the right and this is why it’s morally wrong and flat-out stupid," Musk has said.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter's former CEO, agreed that Twitter should not have permanent bans. Trump’s ban, he said, was a “business decision” and “shouldn’t have been.”

Trump return could be risky for Twitter

A return to mainstream social media carries risks for Twitter and for democracy because it “would surely raise the temperature of our politics and significantly increase the likelihood of political violence,” says Brian Ott, a communications professor at Missouri State University.

Trump has continued to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen.

“It would be a colossal mistake for Twitter to reinstate Trump on its platform," Ott said. "He was removed for good reason, namely repeatedly violating their terms of service and for inciting violence."

Advertisers also worried about Trump returning to Twitter

Madison Avenue is worried, too. Kieley Taylor, global head of partnerships at GroupM, a leading ad-buying agency that represents blue-chip brands, told the Wall Street Journal that Trump's return would be a red line for some brands.

In a tweet addressed to Twitter advertisers Thursday, Musk said it’s “important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square,” but it “obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

Why Twitter needs Trump and vice versa

Trump lost his direct link to supporters when he was booted from the nation's top social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube – after the Capitol siege.

Of the platforms, Twitter was Trump’s favorite. Regaining that bullhorn would be a boon should Trump run for president again in 2024.

“Trump is, of course, the presumptive nominee for the GOP in 2024. His return to mainstream social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter would significantly aid his campaign efforts. Social media was, after all, central to Trump’s successful run for the presidency in 2016,” Ott said.

As Twitter struggles to keep its most active users engaged, Musk has a strong financial motive to bring back Trump, who is just the kind of mega-personality who drives engagement on the platform.

Heavy Twitter users, who account for less than 10% of monthly overall users but generate 90% of tweets and half of global revenue, have been in "absolute decline" since the pandemic began, a Twitter researcher wrote in an internal document titled “Where did the Tweeters Go?” seen by Reuters.

Facebook will decide in 2023 if Trump can return, YouTube won't say

Facebook, meanwhile, will decide in January whether to lift Trump’s suspension.

As for YouTube, CEO Susan Wojcicki said last year that the platform would lift the Trump ban “when we determine the risk of violence has decreased.”

YouTube declined to comment.

Trump and Musk trade heated remarks

It's unclear what the current relationship is between Musk and Trump. They exchanged some heated remarks in July. Trump called Musk a “bullshit artist.” Musk said Trump should “sail into the sunset.”

In an interview with the Financial Times published earlier this month, Musk called Truth Social “a right-wing echo chamber.”

“It might as well be called Trumpet," he said.

Will Twitter bring back other banned accounts like Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Musk has pledged to relax content moderation on Twitter which in recent years sought to limit hate speech, violence and falsehoods about elections and public health issues.

He also has strongly suggested he would reverse permanent bans except for accounts that make explicit threats of violence or spread spam. That could include Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon.

“Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square, so it’s just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law,” Musk said in April.

