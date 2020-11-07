Donald Trump claims ‘bad things’ happened inside US election counting rooms in angry Twitter rant

Donald Trump launch a fresh Twitter rant today as he claimed “bad things” had happened in US election counting rooms - without providing any evidence to back it up.

The US President fired off a volley of angry tweets as millions of Joe Biden supporters awaited the final result in four swing states that looked almost certain to carry the Democratic candidate into the White House.

"Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states," he wrote.

"As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED…

"This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened."

He continued: "Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!"

Twitter quickly slapped a warning on the tweets, saying: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process".

His also announced a “big” press conference in Philadelphia later on Saturday.

Mr Trump’s latest outburst came after a top election official said she had seen no evidence of fraud.

Ellen Weintraub, from the Federal Election Commission, told CNN: "State and local officials and poll workers throughout the country really stepped up. And there have been very few complaints about how this election was run.

“Very few substantiated complaints, let me put it that way. There is no evidence of any kind of voter fraud.”