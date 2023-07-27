Donald Trump Charged With More Federal Crimes In Classified Documents Case

Former President Donald Trump faces additional charges in the special counsel’s investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left the White House, according to court documents filed Thursday.

The charges include additional counts of willful retention of documents and obstruction of justice, according to documents filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Special counsel Jack Smith had previously charged Trump with 37 felony federal counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, willful retention of national defense information and making false statements.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

