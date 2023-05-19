DeSantis tells donors Trump can't win in most direct attack on rival yet

DeSantis - Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP

Ron DeSantis said that Donald Trump cannot win the 2024 election in his most direct attack on his Republican rival to date.

The Florida governor told donors only himself and Joe Biden "have a chance" of becoming president in the next election in a call with his deep-pocketed backers.

The 44-year-old is expected to formally launch his White House bid next week ahead of a major fundraising meeting with donors in Miami on May 25.

He must formally enter the race before he is able to ask for donations to his campaign.

Mr DeSantis' pitch – in a crowded GOP field – centres on his claim that he is the only Republican candidate who could win both the party's nomination and the general election.

“You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing,” Mr DeSantis told donors on the private call, which was organised by Never Back Down, the super PAC fundraising group supporting him.

“Biden, Trump and me. And I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected president – Biden and me, based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former president and probably insurmountable because people aren’t going to change their view of him.”

Mr DeSantis said that Republican voters share the view that “we’ve got to win this time”, according to the New York Times, which listened in to the call.

Mr Trump is 30 percentage points ahead of Mr DeSantis in national polling - Evan Vucci/AP

While he praised Mr Trump’s efforts in office, he pointed out that Mr Biden had since rescinded many of his achievements.

He argued voters were ready to “move on” from the 80-year-old Democrat president.

“They just want a vehicle they can get behind,” he said, adding that there are “too many voters that don’t view Trump as that vehicle”.

The Florida governor also criticised the mudslinging from the former president, 76, who has nicknamed his top rival "DeSanctimonious".

“There are some that kind of raise money just for themselves,” he said, alluding to criticism Mr Trump faced during the midterm elections for sitting on a huge political war chest while Republican candidates struggled.

Mr DeSantis did not raise his battle with Disney – which on Thursday axed plans for a $1 billion project in Florida amid its ongoing spat with the state's governor – on the call with donors.

Many of Mr DeSantis' likely financial backers are business officials who have been alarmed by his feud with the entertainment company.

A Disney executive told staff the move to scrap the development project, which would have brought 2,000 jobs to Florida, was due to "changing business conditions".

Disney has been at loggerheads with Mr DeSantis since it criticised legislation that would limit the discussion of gender identity and sexuality in elementary schools in the state.

The cancelled project followed critical reports of the governor's wife, Casey DeSantis, a former TV anchor who is expected to take a leading role in his campaign.

Ron DeSantis and wife Casey appear at a fundraising picnic in Iowa - Charlie Neibergall/AP

Dan Eberhart, a DeSantis donor and supporter, was among those to voice concerns that Mr DeSantis may be over-reliant on the advice of his wife.

“He needs to be surrounded with professional people, not just her,” he told Politico.

Insiders suggest the DeSantises are deeply distrustful of advisers, making many of their decisions alone.

Some claimed that DeSantis operatives are testing for leaks within their orbit by intentionally giving out false dates for Mr DeSantis' presidential launch to determine who they can trust.

It came as Tim Scott, the South Carolina senator, became the latest Republican to enter the increasingly crowded race to be the party's presidential nominee.

The only black Republican in the Senate, the Right-leaning Christian conservative has used his back story to strike an optimistic tone and largely avoided the grievance politics embraced by Mr DeSantis and Mr Trump.

He has considerable influence among the party's conservative base and will enter the race with around $22 million in his war chest.

The huge figure gives him a significant advantage over rivals including South Carolinian Nikki Haley, despite his low polling numbers.

Mr Trump is currently running around 30 percentage points ahead of Mr DeSantis in national polling.

Ms Haley, Mr Scott and Mike Pence, the former vice president, have hovered around 5 per cent or lower.

Mr DeSantis told supporters that he does not view the polls as definitive, noting that his re-election in 2022 saw him finish with a much higher margin of victory than the polls predicted.

