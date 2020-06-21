Donald Trump campaign rally does not fill Tulsa arena, and Twitter has sports attendance jokes

Media, campaign operatives and citizens all tried to spin the turnout for President Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in Tulsa, Okla., but one thing was certain: There were still good seats available inside the 19,000-plus-seat BOK Center as Trump began speaking.

The lower bowl appeared to be close to full and there was a large gathering on the floor, but large portions of the upper deck were . . . not. There were many theories including COVID-19/social distancing concerns, a rescheduled date from the original June 19, the campaign's claim of protesters blocking the area outside the arena, and a reported TikTok/KPop ticket trolling scheme.

But in the interest of sticking to sports, this is the point in the article where we compile attendance-related Twitter jokes about the gathering.

NHL arenas get a few mentions at the start here:

And college basketball tournaments get some shoutouts, too:

Of course, this wouldn't be complete without a Mets joke, because Mets.

The .163 hitter would be Tim Tebow, of course.

