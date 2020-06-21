Donald Trump campaign rally does not fill Tulsa arena, and Twitter has sports attendance jokes
Media, campaign operatives and citizens all tried to spin the turnout for President Donald Trump's rally Saturday night in Tulsa, Okla., but one thing was certain: There were still good seats available inside the 19,000-plus-seat BOK Center as Trump began speaking.
The lower bowl appeared to be close to full and there was a large gathering on the floor, but large portions of the upper deck were . . . not. There were many theories including COVID-19/social distancing concerns, a rescheduled date from the original June 19, the campaign's claim of protesters blocking the area outside the arena, and a reported TikTok/KPop ticket trolling scheme.
Here’s a panorama taken by CNN’s @DJJudd as Trump took the stage. pic.twitter.com/o3TU5JsMQV
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 21, 2020
But in the interest of sticking to sports, this is the point in the article where we compile attendance-related Twitter jokes about the gathering.
NHL arenas get a few mentions at the start here:
tfw you tout a million tickets sold and end up getting the turnout of a Wednesday night Arizona Coyotes game against the Blue Jackets https://t.co/7nLd2Rnc2j
— Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 21, 2020
Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils on a Tuesday night looking crowd https://t.co/2udXNjE9ou
— raymond holtz (@HellblazerVice) June 21, 2020
And college basketball tournaments get some shoutouts, too:
Major '1st-round NCAA tournament game between two school from opposite coasts' Vibe here https://t.co/l2sKs2PTbM
— Dane Belbeck (@ZDane7) June 20, 2020
This looks like the crowd during the first round of a mid-major conference basketball tournament. https://t.co/KwByPX3jHm
— Jason Lukehart (@JasonLukehart) June 21, 2020
Looks like a Tuesday night Tulsa vs. Tulane battle for the 9 seed in the AAC conference tournament
— Spencer Hughes (@spencerhughes) June 20, 2020
Extreme "morning session on this first day of a conference basketball tournament" energy https://t.co/xLZpef3GgL
— Curran (Day 99) (@ItsCurran) June 21, 2020
I'm thinking more "Conference USA tournament quarterfinals day session" https://t.co/Cxc33mEXgd
— John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) June 21, 2020
Of course, this wouldn't be complete without a Mets joke, because Mets.
After hitting .163 in Triple-A https://t.co/QFOOC0bqjW
— Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) June 21, 2020
The .163 hitter would be Tim Tebow, of course.