Trump Campaign Hails Nobel Peace Prize Nomination With An Awkward Typo

The Trump campaign was quick to praise President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize this week.

But in its haste, it misspelled the word “Nobel” as “Noble” in the series of ads that it paid hundreds of dollars for and posted on Facebook and Instagram.

At least six ads containing the typo on a graphic were posted to Trump’s official pages on Thursday and Friday, according to Facebook’s ad library.

The captions of the ads also falsely proclaimed Trump had “achieved PEACE in the MIDDLE EAST!”

All of the ads are now listed as “inactive.”

Trump himself in April misspelled the word in a Twitter rant about the media. He deleted the post and later claimed he was being sarcastic.

Far-right Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde, known for his Islamophobic and anti-immigration views, nominated Trump for the 2021 prize for his work on diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Tybring-Gjedde also put Trump forward for the 2019 prize for his talks with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Inevitably, the ads went viral for the wrong reasons:

LOL, he is definitely not a candidate for a noble prize. — charlie (@TheOldOlaf) September 11, 2020

Well that’s two things Trump won’t be winning this year: the Nobel Prize and the Scripps National Spelling Bee. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 11, 2020

They're spelling it the way Donny spelled it in his tweets at least a few times because they're afraid to correct him. — Jeff: Trump Knew & 200K died on his watch. Resign! (@NewJeffCT) September 11, 2020

Tbh, I'm surprised they didn't call it the Noble Piece Prize. — Bigly Nasty (@GeeJustG) September 11, 2020

I didn't realize there is a Nobel Prize for Incompetence. — Bill In San Diego (@truthfaux) September 11, 2020

No they had it right. He is going to get the Noble Peace prize just like you can buy a Rolax watch on the corner in New York. — Jorge Villalobos (@PeaceLovinRobot) September 11, 2020

