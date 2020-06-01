Trump Was Reportedly Rushed To Underground Bunker For Protection During D.C. Protests

As anti-racist protests continued for a fourth night in Washington, D.C., the Secret Service rushed President Donald Trump to an underground bunker, according to a number of media reports.

Trump and his family were never in any real danger on Friday when they were relocated but the incident rattled them, sources told The New York Times, which was the first news outlet to report the extraordinary safety measure.

Trump spent about an hour in the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, as the bunker is known, The Associated Press reported. The facility was established to protect presidents during emergencies such as terrorist attacks. First lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, accompanied the president to the bunker, per CNN.

Trump flew to Florida on Saturday to view the SpaceX launch and was back in the White House Sunday, but he remained out of sight as demonstrators again gathered in cities across the nation to protest the death of George Floyd.

Late Sunday, Washington, D.C., police began using tear gas on protesters who were allegedly setting fires and vandalizing buildings, NBC News reported.

Trump hunkered down in a bunker was a radically different image than the one he presented on Twitter. Early Saturday, he boasted about watching the action from the windows of the White House the previous night:

Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

....got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

....have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

....good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

The Times reported that some aides had pressed Trump to do a national address about the protests on Sunday, but he decided to share his thoughts on Twitter instead:

FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW. The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

