Donald Trump's Brother Robert Hospitalized In New York

President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, is hospitalized in New York.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the news to ABC News. The outlet described Robert’s condition as “very ill.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

