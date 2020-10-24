Trump Hits Out At Borat Creator Sacha Baron Cohen: 'He's A Creep'

US president Donald Trump has hit out at Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen, branding him “a creep”.

The pair have a long history after Sacha first targeted Trump as one of his other comedy characters, Ali G, in 2003, but launched a fresh attack following the release of the comedian’s latest movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The president told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night (via PA Media): “You know, years ago, he tried to scam me.

“And I was the only one that said: ‘No way. This guy is a phoney guy.’

Borat and Donald Trump (Photo: Getty) More

“I don’t find him funny,” the US leader said, adding: “To me, he’s a creep.”

The episode of Da Ali G Show saw Sacha ’s character try to pitch him a product called ice cream gloves, but Trump walked out when he realised it was a prank.

Trump also branded Sacha “a moron who should have been pummelled” after a red carpet stunt at the Oscars in 2012.

A new promo for latest Borat film – which sees Sacha playing fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev as he interacts with real people – reveals that Borat’s “daughter” managed to get within feet of Trump and shook hands with the president’s son.

Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary - High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

The clip – which released as the film debuted on Amazon Prime on Friday – showed Maria Bakalova, the Bulgarian actress who plays the main character’s on-screen daughter, apparently in the same room as the president.

Maria, who looks to be pretending to be a TV journalist in the clip, is also seen shaking hands with Donald Trump Jr.

The critical response to Borat 2 has so far been positive, with the film holding an 84% rating on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.

READ MORE:

Does The World Really Need A New Borat Film?

Thought Lockdown Was Hellish? At Least You Didn’t Have To Spend It Pretending To Be Someone Else Like Sacha Baron Cohen Did

Borat’s Interview With Jimmy Kimmel Quickly Went Off The Rails

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.