Donald Trump boasts he has ‘close to 100%’ chance of beating Joe Biden

(AP)

Donald Trump has boasted that he has a “close to 100 per cent” chance of beating Joe Biden if the two men face off in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Trump also mocked his closest rival for the Republican nomination Ron DeSantis, who he leads in the polls by more than 40 points.

Speaking at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Mr Trump told dailymail.com: “He didn’t have many people show up. That’s not good. He’s doing very poorly in the polls. Very, very poorly. And I think he’s going to be leaving the race pretty soon, I think.”

Mr Trump later told The Sunday Times that he has a “close to 100 per cent” chance of beating President Joe Biden in a national election.

It comes after a US judge warned Mr Trump not to make inflammatory statements which could “taint the jury pool” before his trial for conspiring to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Tanya Chutkan said at a 90-minute hearing in Washington: “He is a criminal defendant. He is going to have restrictions.

“The fact that the defendant is engaged in a political campaign is not going to allow him any greater or lesser latitude.”

What Mr Trump can say in public is one of several disputes between his legal team and prosecutors.

Meanwhile, the US Attorney General said Mr Biden’s son Hunter, 53, faces a tough new investigation after a plea-bargaining deal on tax and gun charges collapsed.

As Republicans push for an inquiry into the son’s business dealings, his lawyer Chris Clark pointed out that the probe has lasted five years so far.

“We are confident when all of these manoeuvrings are at an end my client will have resolution and will be moving on with his life successfully,” he added.