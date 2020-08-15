Donald Trump’s Latest Claim About Helping Women Gets Ripped Apart

Donald Trump drew stinging backlash on Friday with his boast on Twitter that he’d “done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY!”

Trump also proposed in his post, ahead of the 100th anniversary on Aug. 26 of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote, building “a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honor the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY.”

I have done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY! As we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of women’s voting rights, we should build a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honor the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

...Congress should send me H.R.473 ASAP and make this happen! It will INSPIRE all women to continue being bold and brave in achieving their DREAMS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

Twitter users doubted the sincerity of Trump’s statue suggestion.

Some reminded the president of his past offensive rhetoric against women.

Trump only this week called Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) “nasty” and a “mad woman” after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden named her as his running mate in the 2020 election.

He also described Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) as a “poor student” and accused her of yapping, prompting the progressive lawmaker to challenge the president to a grades fight.

Critics also noted the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that have been leveled at Trump. Others highlighted the Trump White House’s anti-women agenda ― from its push to defund Planned Parenthood to dissolving the White House Council on Women and Girls.

Speaking on behalf of most women... you're full of shit. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 14, 2020

Donald Trump on how to treat women:



"You have to treat 'em like shit." https://t.co/ZltVnhLI3R https://t.co/2DJUlUKweJ — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) August 14, 2020

A statue is great and all, but how about funding the Postal Service so that women can actually vote? https://t.co/G8X6F6sbwG — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) August 14, 2020

Hoo boy this is just too much for this nasty woman on a Friday afternoon. https://t.co/O5Tn7APFsQ — Nicole Schuman🍕 (@Buffalogal) August 14, 2020

Do you hear that sound??? That’s the sound of my jaw hitting the floor over this gaslighting nonsense... https://t.co/CQZW03xMRD — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) August 15, 2020

CORRECTION: "I have done more *to WOMEN ... " https://t.co/ayLwtIIsIw — Greg Schindler (@Schindizzle) August 14, 2020

Biden is leading 2-1 among female voters and it appears Trump's plan to remedy that is to build a statue. https://t.co/7ElOhbzdnk — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 14, 2020

I think you meant, “more TO women.” There I fixed that for you. Also, instead of a statue, let’s pass the Equal Rights Amendment. https://t.co/V1q6l5wc17 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 14, 2020

“I just start kissing them. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Whatever you want. Grab them by the covfefe. You can do anything.” — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) August 14, 2020

Here’s an idea: stop opposing putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 https://t.co/YcgoXYxsKo — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) August 14, 2020

he wants to build a statue of jessica rabbit to honor women's suffrage, doesn't he https://t.co/CSXS7QkIQl — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) August 14, 2020

This would make a good statue... pic.twitter.com/c1WhzrumXE — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 14, 2020

If he were at all serious (which of course he isn't), Donald Trump could visit this statue only a couple of miles from the White House and pay his respects to a brave and pathbreaking woman, educator and activist Mary McLeod Bethune, at East Capitol and 12th St. N.E., in D.C. https://t.co/6AULcuntY8 pic.twitter.com/54rCTXAvNd — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 14, 2020

On Ivanka Trump, your daughter



"She does have a very nice figure ... if [she] weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her." -Trump — Justin Pearson (@pearson_justin) August 14, 2020