Donald Trump blasts Joe Biden and FBI while hinting at another presidential run

Jamie Johnson
·7 min read
Former US President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in support of Doug Mastriano for Governor and Mehmet Oz for US Senate at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on September 3, 2022. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) - ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images
Former US President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in support of Doug Mastriano for Governor and Mehmet Oz for US Senate at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on September 3, 2022. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) - ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump blasted the FBI’s raid of his Mar a Lago home, labelled Joe Biden an “enemy of the state,” and hinted at another run for the White House during an boisterous rally speech in the key election state of Pennsylvania.

The 76-year-old spoke for two hours in his first appearance since his Florida home was searched by authorities last month, calling it "one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history" and warned that it would produce "a backlash the likes of which nobody has ever seen."

The former President revealed that his 16-year-old son’s room had also been turned upside down by the FBI, which he claimed is trying to “destroy our country” and whose leaders have become “vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers, and the media who tell them what to do."

Court filings reveal that more than 11,000 papers, including Top Secret files, were found in storage containers at Mr Trump’s residence, but he denies mishandling government documents after leaving office.

At a packed rally in Wilkes-Barre, just half an hour south of Scranton - where Mr Biden was born, Mr Trump also hit back at claims that he and his supporters were undermining democracy, branding Mr Biden an “enemy of the state.”

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TRACIE VAN AUKEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13363119w) Supporters cheer as former President Donald J. Trump speaks at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, USA, 03 September 2022. This is Trump's first public appearance since the 08 August raid of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Donald J. Trump Save America rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Wilkes Barre, USA - 03 Sep 2022 - TRACIE VAN AUKEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TRACIE VAN AUKEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13363119w) Supporters cheer as former President Donald J. Trump speaks at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, USA, 03 September 2022. This is Trump's first public appearance since the 08 August raid of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Donald J. Trump Save America rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Wilkes Barre, USA - 03 Sep 2022 - TRACIE VAN AUKEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On Thursday night, Mr Biden stood in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the declaration of independence was signed in 1776, and said: “Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.

“They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies,” he added.

Mr Trump last night slammed it as the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president."

"He's an enemy of the state. You want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him," Mr Trump said, sparking a cacophony of cheers from his self-styled “Ultra MAGA” supporters - many of whom had queued for more than six hours in the hot sun to get a seat inside the 8,500 seat Mohegan Sun arena.

Some wore t-shirts emblazoned with obscenities about Mr Biden, while others paid homage to “God, guns and Trump.” Pro-life leafletters made their way down the queue.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) - AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) - AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Despite continuing to trumpet the baseless claim that the 2020 election was “stolen,” Mr Trump said: "Republicans in the MAGA movement are not the ones trying to undermine our democracy.”

“The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right," he added, to rapturous applause.

The crowd was animated all evening, but the biggest cheer came when he once again hinted at a run for the Presidency.

“I ran twice. I won twice. I did better the second time than I did the first. We got millions more votes. The largest number of votes of any sitting president in history.

“I may just have to do it again.”

The rally had been organised to bolster Dr Mehmet Oz - the heart surgeon-turned television personality-turned candidate for Senate and Doug Mastriano, the GOP's hard-line nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania.

While they made brief appearances on stage, Mr Trump used his platform to once again settle scores.

This photo shows an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The Justice Department says classified documents were &quot;likely concealed and removed&quot; from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) - AP Photo/Steve Helber
This photo shows an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The Justice Department says classified documents were "likely concealed and removed" from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) - AP Photo/Steve Helber

Over the course of his meandering speech, he variously targeted Nancy Pelosi, China, Hillary Clinton, drug dealers, electric cars, renewable energy, Mark Zuckerberg and trans women competing in women’s sports.

While Mr Trump gallantly asked: “Is there any better place to be on a beautiful Saturday evening than a trump rally?” the audience had thinned out considerably by the time he finished speaking, just past 9:30pm.

His motorcade left the arena just seven minutes later.

For Republicans in Pennsylvania, his appearance was needed to galvanise flagging campaigns for the senate and governors races.

An Emerson College poll released last week showed Dr Oz trailing by four percentage points to his Democrat rival John Fetterman.

The governor’s race - between Mr Mastriano and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is closer, with Mr Trump last night saying that they were “neck and neck.”

This undated image released by the US Department of Justice, shows a photo attached as evidence to a court filing by the US District Court Southern District of Florida, of documents allegedly seized at Mar-a-Lago spread over a carpet. - Documents at former US President Donald Trump's Florida home were &quot;likely concealed&quot; to obstruct an FBI probe into his potential mishandling of classified materials, the Department of Justice said in a court filing August 30, 2022. The filing provides the most detailed account yet of the motivation for the FBI raid this month on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, which was triggered by a review of records he previously surrendered to authorities that contained top secret information. (Photo by Jose ROMERO / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT &quot;AFP PHOTO / US Department of Justice&quot;- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by JOSE ROMERO/US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/AFP via Getty Images) - JOSE ROMERO/US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/AFP via Getty Images
This undated image released by the US Department of Justice, shows a photo attached as evidence to a court filing by the US District Court Southern District of Florida, of documents allegedly seized at Mar-a-Lago spread over a carpet. - Documents at former US President Donald Trump's Florida home were "likely concealed" to obstruct an FBI probe into his potential mishandling of classified materials, the Department of Justice said in a court filing August 30, 2022. The filing provides the most detailed account yet of the motivation for the FBI raid this month on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, which was triggered by a review of records he previously surrendered to authorities that contained top secret information. (Photo by Jose ROMERO / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US Department of Justice"- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by JOSE ROMERO/US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/AFP via Getty Images) - JOSE ROMERO/US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/AFP via Getty Images

The fact that this rally took place in Wilkes-Barre was no coincidence. Though in the swing state of Pennsylvania, the nearby city of Scranton is a jewel in the Democrat crown.

It is where Joe Biden was born and spent his childhood. There is a Biden Street and the Joseph R. Biden Jr expressway. It is also where Hillary Clinton’s parents lived.

But the political mood has changed here lately, the Telegraph found.

“I didn’t vote for Biden,” said Louis, a taxi driver who served in the armed forces before relocating to the north-east.

“He’s a socialist and I’m a capitalist.”

Even his son running for public office as a Democrat in Pennsylvania couldn’t persuade him to go blue.

“I don’t like where this country is headed,” he said, adding that petrol prices are “out of control.”

Jennie, a mother-of-two working on a food stall at Scranton’s annual Italian festival, did vote for Mr Biden, but feels let down.

“I liked the guy and I liked that he’s from here,” she said.

“But it’s not going well. I’m not saying I want to vote for Trump, but I don’t see how Biden is moving the country forwards.”

Mr Trump - in apparent full election mode - insisted he did have a plan, and that “In 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • French tennis player accuses former coach of sexual assault

    NEW YORK (AP) — A professional tennis player from France who reached a career-high ranking of No. 39 last year has accused her former coach of rape and sexual assault. The French Tennis Federation said in a statement Saturday that it is “standing by” Fiona Ferro, a 25-year-old who lost in qualifying at the U.S. Open last week, “in the proceedings she has initiated against her former coach, Pierre Bouteyre.” The federation added that it “is examining the possibility of filing a civil lawsuit in t

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death