Donald Trump blames protesters and media for embarrassingly low rally turn-out

Donald Trump's first election rally in more than three months ended in embarrassment after far fewer supporters turned up than had been expected, leaving his campaign to blame "radical protesters" and the media for scaring away possible attendees.

So few people turned up that a speech the US president was meant to give to an outside "overflow" stage before the main event for those who could not get in was cancelled at the last minute.

Inside the arena at Tulsa, Oklahoma, the higher of two levels of seating was largely empty as Mr Trump gave his much-anticipated comeback address following a pause in his trademark rallies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Trump and his campaign had announced earlier in the week that more than a million people had requested tickets and made plans to accommodate the crowds who were expected to be turned away because of demand. However, the BOK Centre in the city's downtown - which has a capacity of around 19,000 - did not come close to completely filling.

The Trump campaign rushed out a statement just 40 minutes before Mr Trump was due to take the stage confirming the president and vice president Mike Pence would not speak outside before the main rally.

The comment came around the same time the space before the specially constructed outside stage, installed to entertain disappointed supporters who could not attend the event, was empty except for a handful of supporters.

"Sadly, protesters interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally," Tim Murtaugh, the campaign's communications director, said in a statement.

"Radical protesters, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media, attempted to frighten off the president’s supporters. We are proud of the thousands who stuck it out."

Taking to the stage inside the arena after the statement was issued with dozens of rows of empty seats on display, Mr Trump echoed the complaints.

"You are warriors, thank you," Mr Trump said at the start of his speech, appearing to address the issue.

"We had some very bad people outside.”

There was little immediate evidence backing up the suggestion "radical protesters" by the arena scared off supporters.

The Telegraph saw no such groups when walking three sides of the perimeter before entering on Saturday afternoon.

The Associated Press also said its three reporters covering the rally did not see such crowds and reported that just a single person had been arrested by police.

The diminished crowd - which was still thousands strong and much more than his rival Joe Biden drew to events during the Democratic primary - was politically embarrassing given the way the president and his team had hyped expectations.

Earlier in the week, Mr Trump said that not just the BOK Centre but also a second venue nearby would be full: "We've never had an empty seat and we certainly won't in Oklahoma."

The Trump campaign had come in for criticism for not urging supporters to adopt social distancing measures inside the stadium, allowing them to sit next to each other and giving out masks but not making their use mandatory.

The singer Pink was among those who poked fun at the president over the empty seats, tweeting: "I think I sold that same place out in five minutes."

Commentators and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speculated that people on the video-blogging site TikTok had "flooded" the Trump campaign's website requesting tickets.

That could explain the difference between the Trump campaign's preparation for huge crowds - echoed repeatedly by the president himself in the run-up to the Tulsa event - and the below-expectation numbers that turned out. Coronavirus could also be a factor.

The virus has surged in Oklahoma in recent days and many headlines were generated over fears gathering indoors during a pandemic would trigger an outbreak among attendees.

There were also fears that the anti-Trump protests that had been scheduled for the city on Saturday could end up clashing with Trump supporters, with a curfew first ordered by the city's mayor then cancelled.

Away from the attendance issues, Mr Trump delivered a speech that lasted around an hour and 40 minutes, which included many familiar campaign attacks but also new lines.

Mr Trump complained that widespread coronavirus testing in America was resulting in high positive case numbers: "I said to my people 'slow the testing down please'."

The suggestion that the president had seriously ordered a slowing down of Covid-19 testing was dismissed by a White House official who said Mr Trump "was obviously kidding".

Mr Trump proposed during his address that anyone who burns the American flag should be jailed for a year.

He also gave a long explanation for his slow and cautious walk down a ramp at West Point military academy recently that led to speculation about his health.

The president, in a riff he appeared to enjoy, described how the ramp was like an "ice skating rink" and that he feared falling over with the television cameras running.

He in part blamed his shoes and his tiredness after a long day saluting graduates and complained that his jog off the ramp at the very end when he "looked very handsome" was left off some clips.

Mr Trump repeatedly attacked his rival Mr Biden, claiming that he was "controlled by the radical Left", who he warned would launch a "full-scale assault" if the Democrats get back into the White House.

He also predicted victory.

"We'll do it one more time," Mr Trump said of the November election as those supporters in attendance cheered enthusiastically.

"We'll be two for two and we'll be stronger than ever before."