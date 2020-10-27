Donald Trump’s billion-dollar golf course development play: little to show, so far

By Tom Bergin

TURNBERRY, Scotland (Reuters) - For Donald Trump, his golf courses are jewels in his self-branded business empire, from the swaying palm trees of Trump National Doral in south Florida to the panoramic sea views of Trump Turnberry on the windswept west coast of Scotland.

When running for U.S. president in 2016, Trump pointed not only to the prestige of his golf course portfolio, but also to the strategy the resorts represented. Facing skepticism at the time about his track record as a businessman, Trump told Reuters that those who focused on the operating losses at his courses were missing the point. The “big play” was developing real estate at the properties, he said.

“My golf holdings are really investments in thousands, many thousands of housing units and hotels,” Trump said in the 2016 interview, adding that the courses were in prime locations such as near Manhattan. The strategy, he said, involved building homes on and around fairways purchased at a relative bargain. The formula, he added, would make his portfolio of courses “worth many times what I invested.”

Today, as he campaigns for a second presidential term ahead of a Nov. 3 election, his business, the Trump Organization, appears to have made little progress in turning that vision into reality.

A Reuters review of satellite imagery and publicly available property filings in the United States and Europe shows that over the past decade, the Trump Organization hasn’t built a single residential or holiday home at any of the 11 golf properties that according to land records and the president's financial disclosures are owned outright by the business. Nor has the Trump Organization secured rezoning rights to build additional homes at any of those properties over the period, according to spokespeople for planning authorities, databases of planning applications and minutes of planning board meetings.

Trump did in 2008 obtain rights to rezone farmland and a coastal reserve in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to build hundreds of residences subject to building a golf course and a large hotel. While the Trump Organization has converted a manor house into a hotel and built other guest accommodation, neither he nor the Trump Organization have constructed any homes there.

The Trump Organization has invested more than $1 billion in the 11 wholly owned golf properties since his first purchase in the late 1990s, according to a Reuters calculation based on information provided by the company, its executives in media interviews and public records. That sum includes hundreds of millions of dollars spent on revamping his golf resorts, according to the group’s public statements.

“Whatever he thought would happen when he bought these courses, doesn’t seem to have panned out,” said Deepak Malhotra, a professor at Harvard Business School, whose work focuses on negotiation and deal making.

Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons who oversees the business, in a statement said: “We have the greatest golf properties anywhere in the world and just celebrated one of the best years in the history of Trump Golf,” and that “our business was up year-over-year.”

“We are incredibly proud of the portfolio we have built,” he added in the statement.

The White House declined to comment.

The Trump Organization, which is owned by Donald Trump, is the umbrella group for his numerous businesses. He placed the organization in a trust after being elected, and the business is now overseen by two of his sons. In addition to golf properties in the United States, Britain and Ireland that it owns outright, the Trump Organization leases three other courses. It has contracts to manage or license its name to several other existing or planned golf properties.

Trump, himself a keen golfer, has said in media interviews over the years that he purchased his courses cheaply - frequently buying them out of bankruptcy for less than the previous owner spent building them. “The golf courses are doing very well but they are development deals,” said Trump during the 2016 Reuters telephone interview. Trump said in the interview that he had spent “much less” than $1 billion on the golf portfolio.

The then-presumptive Republican presidential nominee didn’t specify a time frame for completing his vision. “At some point the company will do them. Hopefully, I won’t because I will be president, but we’re in no rush to do them.”

