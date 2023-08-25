Donald Trump becomes first ex-US president to have mugshot taken

The mugshot taken of Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s mugshot has been released after he surrendered to authorities in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

The former president handed himself in at Fulton County Jail on Thursday to face the charges, a day after avoiding joining the first Republican televised debate.

Mr Trump is the first former US president to have his picture on police file.

It will instantly become one of the most famous pictures in the world and join a handful of well-known mugshots, including that of O.J. Simpson.

O.J. Simpson’s photograph, taken when the Los Angeles Police Department arrested him on suspicion of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, graced the cover of Time magazine.

Hugh Grant and his mugshot made international headlines after the LAPD arrested him for his encounter with a sex worker in Hollywood.

In 2017, golfing legend Tiger Woods’s mugshot made newspapers worldwide after he was arrested in California for driving under the influence.

Although Mr Trump is the first former president to have his mugshot taken, he is not the first American politician.

John Edwards, who pushed to be elected in 2008, was arrested over charges he misused campaign funds to hide his mistress and child in 2011. He was later cleared of the charges.

Mr Trump has been tied up in a number of cases, both criminal and civil, since leaving office.

Several of these cases will reach the courts as he campaigns to return to the White House.

As well as claims that he tried to alter the election result, Mr Trump faces criminal charges for allegedly mishandling White House documents and paying hush money to a porn star.

In Georgia, Mr Trump faces 11 crimes relating to his alleged bid to overturn the 2020 election result.

The charges include racketeering and violating an oath of office.

Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor, and John Eastman have been indicted in Georgia alongside Mr Trump.

Mr Giuliani was released on $150,000 (£118,000) bail on Wednesday and his mugshot was released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Story continues

Mr Trump was quick to support Mr Giuliani on social media.

Writing on Truth Social, he said: “The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City was just ARRESTED in Atlanta, Georgia, because he fought for Election Integrity. THE ELECTION WAS RIGGED & STOLLEN. [sic] HOW SAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. MAGA!”

Mr Trump has long maintained that he did not act improperly in Georgia.