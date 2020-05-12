Twitter Users ‘Fix’ Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Briefing Banners
The banners at President Donald Trump’s abruptly-ended press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic were given a scathing reworking on social media.
The signs on display in the White House Rose Garden on Monday boasted that “America Leads The World In Testing” for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
While the U.S. has conducted more tests than any other country (upwards of 9.6 million), it still languishes in around 40th place worldwide for the number of tests as a percentage of the population.
Twitter users edited ― or “fixed,” as some said ― the signs to note what the United States is actually leading the world in, and that’s the number of deaths from the disease. So far, it’s killed more than 81,000 people nationwide.
Others noted how the U.S. leads the confirmed coronavirus case count, with upwards of 1.3 million positive diagnoses.
Bold new coronavirus messaging from the Trump White House pic.twitter.com/Uh9kS66kLW
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) May 11, 2020
I updated the banners. We're #1 in testing, Covid-19 cases, AND deaths. Next time can we do more testing BEFORE all of the dying? @realDonaldTrump #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/VhogZL5Tts
— Sally Dowell (@saldowell) May 11, 2020
#GoJoe 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Vr4Wm5UZMI
— Rachel Maria 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 #StayTheFHome 🦠😷🧤 (@rachel_maria65) May 11, 2020
— darth™ (@darth) May 11, 2020
Fixed your sign, @realDonaldTrump.#WeHavePrevailed#AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/smoLF1Vq95
— Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) May 11, 2020
— darth™ (@darth) May 11, 2020
— Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) May 11, 2020
New banner hanging from White House. pic.twitter.com/BUFWuvBvGo
— Hondo Resists (@HondoResists) May 11, 2020
When you put up a banner, the @WhiteHouse should expect to get this. pic.twitter.com/ti3KNz1HRa
— Paul McGraw (@socalmcgraw) May 11, 2020
Photoshoppers have already fixed Trump’s sign.#TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/PUSwoQY2Xo
— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) May 11, 2020
Watch the #trumpnewsconference. He turned the White House into a huckster-like Trump University prop. Giant Banners are hanging, tables with brochures. #trumppresser pic.twitter.com/nDXGndLg4h
— ScanMyPhotos.com® 😷STAY HEALTHY, STAY AT HOME (@ScanMyPhotos) May 11, 2020
