Donald Trump Banned from Future Re-Admission to SAG-AFTRA: It's 'More Than a Symbolic Step'

The SAG-AFTRA National Board has voted to ban former President Donald Trump from future re-admission into the union.

The resolution was passed via Zoom videoconference on Saturday, citing concerns over the deadly riot in Washington, D.C. that Trump incited on Jan. 6.

"Preventing Donald Trump from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step," SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement. "It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all."

The official press release stated: "The National Board hereby finds that the well-documented actions by Donald J. Trump to undermine the peaceful transition of power in the United States, and to undermine the delivery of truthful information to the public by attacking journalists is anathema to the values embodied by SAG-AFTRA and to the members of SAG-AFTRA; The National Board hereby finds that any future re-admission to membership of Donald J. Trump would not be in the best interests of the union; The National Board hereby directs that any future application for admission to membership in SAG-AFTRA by Donald J. Trump shall be denied."

News of the resolution comes just days after Trump resigned from SAG-AFTRA amid the union's move to expel him.

In a January national board meeting, SAG-AFTRA found "probable cause" that Trump had violated the organization's constitution when he incited the deadly riot earlier in the month.

According to a previous release, SAG-AFTRA ordered a disciplinary hearing be held and requested that Trump, 74, be removed from the union.

"Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press," Carteris said in the release. "There's a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers."

In response to the hearing notice, Trump, who has made various cameos in movies and TV shows in addition to hosting The Apprentice, resigned from SAG-AFTRA.

"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership," Trump wrote in a letter addressed to Carteris. "Who cares!"

"While I'm not familiar with your work, I'm very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!" his letter continued.

Trump, who has been impeached by the House of Representatives for his role in the Jan. 6 riots, went on to insult various broadcast news channels, misspelling MSNBC as "MSNDC" in a reference to the Democratic National Convention and calling CNN "Fake News."

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union," he concluded. "As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."

In a statement issued following Trump's resignation, the union simply responded, "Thank you."